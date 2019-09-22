Let's hear it for love!



Sure, it's easy to be cynical these days, but if you took one look at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, you'll know that love still wins.



There were quite a few couples who stepped out with their significant others, and it was so sweet to see.



We couldn't get enough of Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, who also clearly couldn't get enough of each other on TV's biggest night -- and let's be honest, on every red carpet they hit!

John Shearer/Getty Images



Then there were Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo and Terrence and Mira Howard, two couples who were all about the purple carpet kisses.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

And then there was Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, who can't stop stunning everywhere they go.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

