PDA Alert! These Couples Made Our Hearts Stop on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

By Emily Krauser‍
ryan michelle bathe and sterling k brown
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Let's hear it for love!

Sure, it's easy to be cynical these days, but if you took one look at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, you'll know that love still wins.

There were quite a few couples who stepped out with their significant others, and it was so sweet to see.

We couldn't get enough of Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, who also clearly couldn't get enough of each other on TV's biggest night -- and let's be honest, on every red carpet they hit!

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb at 2019 emmys
John Shearer/Getty Images


Then there were Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo and Terrence and Mira Howard, two couples who were all about the purple carpet kisses.

terrence howard and wife on red carpet
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

And then there was Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, who can't stop stunning everywhere they go.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown at the 71st Emmy Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Click through the gallery below for even more adorable couples from the 2019 Emmys.

