It's finally here: The official start to the NFL 2024 regular season. NFL Week 1 kicked off yesterday with the Kansas City Chiefs embarking on their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. Today, the league will be playing a game in Brazil for the first time ever — a Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Football fans wanting to watch their favorite teams battle it out this season should highly consider signing up for Peacock. The service will be live streaming all NFL games televised on NBC, including the Kick-off Classic, every Sunday Night Football game and nine additional matchups that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Luckily, Peacock is currently offering a rare NFL streaming deal. Now through Friday, September 6, you can get four months of Peacock Premium for $5 per month with the code TGIF. That means you save nearly 40% on the regular price of Peacock's ad-supported plan, which normally costs $8 a month.

Get Peacock for $5

Even at full price, Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming services you can choose from, so this deal makes it an especially great value. For those who can't wait to cheer on their favorite football players from home, here's everything you need to know about this streaming deal, including a Peacock student discount with even bigger savings.

How to get the Peacock football streaming deal

To sign up for the new Peacock deal, just head to the streamer's NFL page and get the offer. After creating an account using your email and personal details, just use the code TGIF to get four months of Peacock for $4.99 per month instead of $7.99 per month and save $12. Once you've signed up, the plan can be canceled at any time.

Unfortunately, current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers cannot redeem the discount.

Is there a Peacock student discount?

Yes. Students can get one year of Peacock Premium for just $1.99 per month. This is one of the best student discounts available right now. To qualify for this limited-time offer, you must verify your student status with SheerID.

You can stream Peacock on your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet and any other device that supports the Peacock app. Subscriptions let you create up to six user profiles, so members of your family can enjoy their own shows.

2024 Sunday Night Football Schedule

All Sunday Night Football games of the 2024-25 NFL season, including the playoffs will stream live on Peacock. Check out the full schedule below.

Week 1: Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Week 2: Sept. 15

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Week 3: Sept. 22

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Sept. 29

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 5: Oct. 6

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6: Oct. 13

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

Week 7: Oct. 20

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8: Oct. 27

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: Nov. 3

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10: Nov. 10

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov. 17

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Week 12: Nov. 24

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: Dec. 1

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Dec. 8

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Dec. 15

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Dec. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Dec. 29

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 18: Jan. 5

TBD

Other NFL Games on Peacock in 2024

Beyond Sunday Night Football, there are plenty more marquee matchups to watch on Peacock this 2024-25 NFL season. Not only are the Eagles and Packers squaring off in São Paulo, Brazil today, but the Dolphins and Packers will also face off in a Thanksgiving showdown. Check out all the other NFL games streaming on Peacock below.

Week 1, NFL Kickoff Game: Sept. 5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 1, NFL Brazil: Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13, Thanksgiving: Nov. 28

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16, Saturday game: Dec. 21

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, September 6, 2024

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: