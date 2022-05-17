With the temperature rising, exercising from the comfort of your own home is becoming more and more appealing. To help you achieve your fitness goals, Peloton has dropped the prices of several bikes that will have you upgrading your at-home gym.

You can currently save up to $500 on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. As an extra perk, the discounted Bike+ prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty (FYI, shipping and setup fees are about $250 for the Peloton Bike and sets).

Save at Peloton

The standard Peloton bike options are great for cardio-exclusive exercises. Whereas, the Bike+ models include cardio and strength workouts. Both models have HD touchscreens that tilt, but the Peloton Bike+ is able to rotate a full 360 degrees (and its screen is anti-reflective and slightly larger). The Bike+ also comes with twice as many audio channels, and it can sync with Apple GymKit to really optimize your workouts. Plus, the Bike+ also has the ability to automatically change your resistance upon your virtual instructor's cues, which is a nifty feature when you're multitasking.

Save on your next Peloton Bike or Bike+ and shop some of our favorite exercise options below.

Bike Basics Peloton Bike Basics Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events. $1,495 $1,195 Buy Now

Bike Starter Peloton Bike Starter If you want a little more pizazz to your cardio routine, snag the Peloton Bike Starter set. It includes the stationary Peloton Bike, as well as a pair of cycling shoes, light weights (in either 1 lb, 2 lb or 3 lb options) and a bike mat. $1,720 $1,420 Buy Now

Bike+ Basics Peloton Bike+ Basics Use the Peloton Bike+ to transition from your cardio exercises to strength training, stretching, yoga and a ton of other workout options. $2,495 $1,995 Buy Now

Bike+ Select Peloton Bike+ Select The Peloton Bike+ Select bundles together the Bike+ stationary bike with cycling shoes, light weights, bike mat, Peloton x Camelbak sports water bottle and a heart rate band. $2,825 $2,325 Buy Now

Bike+ Ultimate Peloton Bike+ Ultimate The Peloton Bike+ Ultimate bundle is the complete package. It comes equipped with a whole arsenal of workout gear, such as the Bike+ stationary bike, cycling shoes, light weights, dumbbells, bike mat, reversible workout mat and a heart rate band. $2,935 $2,435 Buy Now

