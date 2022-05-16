Peloton Bikes Are Up to $500 Off Right Now — Shop the Rare Peloton Sale
With the temperature rising, exercising from the comfort of your own home is becoming more and more appealing. Peloton has kicked off a surprise sale that will have you upgrading your at-home gym.
You can currently grab a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+ and get up to $500 off the original price. As an extra perk, the Bike+ sale prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty (FYI, shipping and setup fees are about $250 for the Peloton Bike and sets).
The standard Peloton bike options are great for cardio-exclusive exercises. Whereas, the Bike+ models include cardio and strength workouts. Both models have HD touchscreens that tilt, but the Peloton Bike+ is able to rotate a full 360 degrees (and its screen is anti-reflective and slightly larger). The Bike+ also comes with twice as many audio channels, and it can sync with Apple GymKit to really optimize your workouts. Plus, the Bike+ also has the ability to automatically change your resistance upon your virtual instructor's cues, which is a nifty feature when you're multitasking.
Save on your next Peloton Bike or Bike+ and shop some of our favorite options from the sale below.
Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events.
If you want a little more pizazz to your cardio routine, snag the Peloton Bike Starter set. It includes the stationary Peloton Bike, as well as a pair of cycling shoes, light weights (in either 1 lb, 2 lb or 3 lb options) and a bike mat.
Use the Peloton Bike+ to transition from your cardio exercises to strength training, stretching, yoga and a ton of other workout options.
The Peloton Bike+ Select bundles together the Bike+ stationary bike with cycling shoes, light weights, bike mat, Peloton x Camelbak sports water bottle and a heart rate band.
The Peloton Bike+ Ultimate bundle is the complete package. It comes equipped with a whole arsenal of workout gear, such as the Bike+ stationary bike, cycling shoes, light weights, dumbbells, bike mat, reversible workout mat and a heart rate band.
