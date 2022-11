Pete Davidson reportedly has a new woman in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model and activist are dating.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the romance is "in the very early stages, but both really like each other."

People also confirmed that the pair are "seeing each other."

News of the new romance comes about three months after Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian. The couple parted ways after nine months of dating back in August.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September and has since been romantically linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo. But in October, Ratajkowski referred to herself as "newly single" in an interview with Variety amid the romance rumors.

"I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived," she said at the time.

ET has reached out to reps for Davidson and Ratajkowski.

Davidson and Ratajkowski have a history together. While Davidson was still in a relationship with Kardashian, 42, Ratajkowski publicly defended the Meet Cute star during a November 2021 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. They had modeled together and Ratajkowski called Davidson "a professional" and added, "I was impressed."

She also weighed in on Davidson's charm at the time, discussing why women find him attractive.

"He's got the height, obviously women find him very attractive," she said, adding of those questioning Davidson's appeal, "I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like, 'Wow, what's that guy got?' He seems super charming, vulnerable, lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! Good relationship with his mother, we love it!"

Ratajkowski also has a history with Kardashian. In 2016, the pair posed topless together in a mirror selfie, flipping off the camera after Piers Morgan had publicly insulted Kardashian for a nude photo. Ratajkowski had defended the mother of four on Twitter and then posed alongside her for the headline-making photo.

"Kim was kind enough to send me flowers," Ratajkowski told The Evening Standard Magazine at the time. "Then we decided to do a selfie with our tops off, flipping off the camera, which I think speaks for itself."

Last month a source told ET that Davidson and Kardashian have remained friendly since their split.

"Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source said at the time. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."

