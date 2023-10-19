Today, the National League Championship Series resumes with Game 3 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies look to take a 3-0 series lead as they face the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Phillies took Game 2 on Tuesday in an absolute blowout, coming away with a 10-0 win. However, this championship series is best-of-seven games and the Diamondbacks return to the desert now and are 16-7 over their last 23 games at home.

Which team will advance to the World Series? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks baseball games live, including the full 2023 MLB NLCS schedule and live streaming.

When is the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks ALCS Game 3?

First pitch is set for Thursday, October 19 at 5:07 p.m ET (2:07 p.m. PT).

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS online

All seven games in the 2023 National League Championship Series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the NLCS schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix.

All times Eastern Standard Time.

Monday, October 16 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 7:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 17 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:07 p.m. EST

Thursday, October 19 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 5:07 p.m. EST

Friday, October 20 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 7:07 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 21 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

Monday, October 23 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 4:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 24 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

RELATED CONTENT: