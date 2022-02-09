Shopping

Phoebe Dynevor Uses This Cult-Favorite Lip Liner on 'Bridgerton'

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bridgerton
Netflix

If you watched season one of Bridgerton (season two is coming on March 25!) and admired lead actress Phoebe Dynevor's stunning, flawless skin, you're not alone. So, we were thrilled to see that Vogue included her in their Beauty Secrets series, where you can watch the star's entire skincare routine, as well as an easily wearable makeup look.

During the video, Dynevor walks us through her beauty routine from start to finish, including her "go-to" makeup product that she uses on set of the Netflix's historical drama hit.

"This is my go-to, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat. I actually use this in Bridgerton a lot," the British beauty says. 

In addition to the lip liner that creates the perfect pout, Dynevor shares the "treasured" hair brush she can't live without, her preference for liquid products and reminds us of key habits we should incorporate into our daily routine, like bringing our moisturizer down to our neck (which we always forget, too!). 

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Violet Grey
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so you can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer. Dynevor uses the popular pink-nude Pillow Talk shade to line her pout, which she gently smudges with her finger for a lived-in look. 
$24

As a person whose skin is constantly on film, Dynevor knows the importance of making sure she keeps her skin protected with a proactive skincare routine. Of filming, she says that "Bridgerton was challenging, because your skin is being put through so much, you're not getting enough sleep, and they're putting [heavy] makeup on you every day."

It's no surprise that the actress's multi-step routine is heavy on skincare, mostly using beauty brand favorite, Sunday Riley products. As for makeup, the star keeps it light and natural to avoid making makeup mistakes.

The star has us convinced that all of her products are magical, leading to a glowing finished look for every day. So, as we followed along with Dynevor's skincare and makeup routine, we went and grabbed as many of her mentioned products as we could, so you can shop and learn all the star's tips as you watch. 

Shop the rest of the actress's favorite products (in video order) and recreate the routine yourself.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
CEO Sunday Riley
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
After splashing a bit of cold water on her face, Phoebe Dynevor starts her morning skincare routine off by putting on a bit of Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. She places a few drops on the apples of her cheeks and her forehead, then buffs it out to the rest of her face. Vitamin C serums are a great way to add a bit of vibrancy to your face. 
$85
Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
DermStore
Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
Dynevor says this ceramide enriched moisturizer is "key for anyone who has dry skin." Through a highly effective combination of extracts and vitamins, it enhances and protects the skin barrier, making sure your skin stays smooth and hydrated all day long.
$65
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
DermStore
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
"I put it on day and night and just hope for the best," the actress says of this anti-oxidant face oil, enhanced with superfoods that keep her skin hydrated, especially during the harsh winter months.
$36
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Auto Correct
DermStore
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.
$65
Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
DermStore
Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Like any skin care aficianado, the actress knows how important sunscreen is. She calls this one from Sunday Riley a "game changer."
$35
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Made with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, this neutral foundation gives a beautiful finish to both warm and cool skin tones. The Bridgerton actress applies it just with her fingers.
$44
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Saks Fifth Avenue
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
This multi-purpose concealer, which has been a staple in the actress's beauty routine since her early teens, helps cover, brighten and even out dark circles or blemishes with a creamy, radiant finish that lasts all day. 
$30
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil
Get your best brows with this refillable brow defining pencil, available in nine shades. "It glides on really easily," says the brow-obsessed actress.
$25
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara
Violet Grey
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara
Voluminous lashes can be yours instantly with this 5-in-1 buildable mascara, which lengthens, thickens and defines.
$29
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Light-Medium
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Light-Medium
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Light-Medium
Make contour less scary with this easy-to-use wand, which can help turn the defined cheekbones and nose of your dreams into reality.
$90
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Want to feel like you're walking the red carpet? With a combination of rose gold and silver pigments, this highlighter gives your skin the appearance of glowing under a Hollywood spotlight.
$59$50
Mason Pearson Junior Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Mason Pearson Junior Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Walmart
Mason Pearson Junior Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Get Dynevor's "treasured" brush, which used to be gifted to her every year by her grandma and be impressed. The uneven boar bristles combined with nylon bristles helps distribute natural scalp oils, giving you your most luxurious hair yet.
$110
Louis Vuitton Stellar Times
Louis Vuitton Stellar Times
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Stellar Times
Splurge on your new signature scent, available exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores. The perfume combines orange blossom, amber and Peru balsam to evoke an enchanting evening walking through magnificent temples and ancient gardens, for a luxe experience you can't get anywhere else.
$530

 

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop This Week

Best Amazon Deals on NuFACE Anti-Aging Devices

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Valentine's Day Skincare Gifts

Hill House Home Launches New Romantic Styles of Its Famous Nap Dress

The Pat McGrath x 'Bridgerton' Makeup Collab Is Back in Stock

'Bridgerton' Teases Season 2 With New Photos