Phoebe Dynevor Uses This Cult-Favorite Lip Liner on 'Bridgerton'

If you watched season one of Bridgerton (season two is coming on March 25!) and admired lead actress Phoebe Dynevor's stunning, flawless skin, you're not alone. So, we were thrilled to see that Vogue included her in their Beauty Secrets series, where you can watch the star's entire skincare routine, as well as an easily wearable makeup look.

During the video, Dynevor walks us through her beauty routine from start to finish, including her "go-to" makeup product that she uses on set of the Netflix's historical drama hit.

"This is my go-to, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat. I actually use this in Bridgerton a lot," the British beauty says.

In addition to the lip liner that creates the perfect pout, Dynevor shares the "treasured" hair brush she can't live without, her preference for liquid products and reminds us of key habits we should incorporate into our daily routine, like bringing our moisturizer down to our neck (which we always forget, too!).

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Violet Grey Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so you can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer. Dynevor uses the popular pink-nude Pillow Talk shade to line her pout, which she gently smudges with her finger for a lived-in look. $24 Buy Now

As a person whose skin is constantly on film, Dynevor knows the importance of making sure she keeps her skin protected with a proactive skincare routine. Of filming, she says that "Bridgerton was challenging, because your skin is being put through so much, you're not getting enough sleep, and they're putting [heavy] makeup on you every day."

It's no surprise that the actress's multi-step routine is heavy on skincare, mostly using beauty brand favorite, Sunday Riley products. As for makeup, the star keeps it light and natural to avoid making makeup mistakes.

The star has us convinced that all of her products are magical, leading to a glowing finished look for every day. So, as we followed along with Dynevor's skincare and makeup routine, we went and grabbed as many of her mentioned products as we could, so you can shop and learn all the star's tips as you watch.

Shop the rest of the actress's favorite products (in video order) and recreate the routine yourself.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum Saks Fifth Avenue Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum After splashing a bit of cold water on her face, Phoebe Dynevor starts her morning skincare routine off by putting on a bit of Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. She places a few drops on the apples of her cheeks and her forehead, then buffs it out to the rest of her face. Vitamin C serums are a great way to add a bit of vibrancy to your face. $85 Buy Now

Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream DermStore Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream Dynevor says this ceramide enriched moisturizer is "key for anyone who has dry skin." Through a highly effective combination of extracts and vitamins, it enhances and protects the skin barrier, making sure your skin stays smooth and hydrated all day long. $65 Buy Now

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer Saks Fifth Avenue NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer This multi-purpose concealer, which has been a staple in the actress's beauty routine since her early teens, helps cover, brighten and even out dark circles or blemishes with a creamy, radiant finish that lasts all day. $30 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Stellar Times Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Stellar Times Splurge on your new signature scent, available exclusively at Louis Vuitton stores. The perfume combines orange blossom, amber and Peru balsam to evoke an enchanting evening walking through magnificent temples and ancient gardens, for a luxe experience you can't get anywhere else. $530 Buy Now

