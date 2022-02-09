Phoebe Dynevor Uses This Cult-Favorite Lip Liner on 'Bridgerton'
If you watched season one of Bridgerton (season two is coming on March 25!) and admired lead actress Phoebe Dynevor's stunning, flawless skin, you're not alone. So, we were thrilled to see that Vogue included her in their Beauty Secrets series, where you can watch the star's entire skincare routine, as well as an easily wearable makeup look.
During the video, Dynevor walks us through her beauty routine from start to finish, including her "go-to" makeup product that she uses on set of the Netflix's historical drama hit.
"This is my go-to, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat. I actually use this in Bridgerton a lot," the British beauty says.
In addition to the lip liner that creates the perfect pout, Dynevor shares the "treasured" hair brush she can't live without, her preference for liquid products and reminds us of key habits we should incorporate into our daily routine, like bringing our moisturizer down to our neck (which we always forget, too!).
As a person whose skin is constantly on film, Dynevor knows the importance of making sure she keeps her skin protected with a proactive skincare routine. Of filming, she says that "Bridgerton was challenging, because your skin is being put through so much, you're not getting enough sleep, and they're putting [heavy] makeup on you every day."
It's no surprise that the actress's multi-step routine is heavy on skincare, mostly using beauty brand favorite, Sunday Riley products. As for makeup, the star keeps it light and natural to avoid making makeup mistakes.
The star has us convinced that all of her products are magical, leading to a glowing finished look for every day. So, as we followed along with Dynevor's skincare and makeup routine, we went and grabbed as many of her mentioned products as we could, so you can shop and learn all the star's tips as you watch.
Shop the rest of the actress's favorite products (in video order) and recreate the routine yourself.
