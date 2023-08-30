Porsha Williams could return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16 ...that is if Bravo shows her the money.

"Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she's playing hardball," a source tells ET. "Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined."

The source adds, "Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise. Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement."

Last month, Williams spoke with ET about possibly returning to the Bravo hit show and said the door isn’t closed.

"I mean, listen, it's so [good] to be missed. It would be bad if it's brought up and you're like, 'No, she can stay where she is,'" Williams joked. "I love that people want to see me. I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am."

"I’ve never written it off, I've never talked down on the show. I love what the girls are doing. I love that the brand is still as strong as it was before," she added, "and you just never know. I will say [that] I’ll never say 'never.'"

In September 2021, after nine seasons on the franchise, Porsha said goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star and activist announced her departure just days after her co-star, Cynthia Bailey, revealed that she would also be leaving the franchise ahead of its 14th season.

"After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams wrote on Instagram. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

Thanking Bravo, Andy Cohen, and the RHOA producers and crew, Williams continued, "I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

"Don't worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon," she concluded.

On Tuesday, ET learned the RHOA cast is going to look very different next season.

"A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward," a source tells ET.

"They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change."

Bravo doesn't comment on casting, and a source previously told ET no casting decisions have been made yet for season 16.

RELATED CONTENT: