Shereé Whitfield’s ex-husband dropped a bombshell on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On the Aug. 20 episode, Shereé hosted a party to introduce friends and family to her newborn granddaughter, Mecca Joie Whitfield, the daughter of her 27-year-old son, Kairo Whitfield. The Sip & See was supposed to be about the 53-year-old reality star's first grandchild, but it quickly became about a new family member that shocked Sheree and her co-stars.

Sheree's ex-husband, former NFL pro Bob Whitfield, arrived at the party with a mystery woman, and Sheree’s castmates -- Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Sanya Richards-Ross -- quickly speculated as to who the woman was: Bob's new girlfriend or an unknown family member.

After Shereé, who shares Kairo and 24-year-old daughter Kaleigh Whitfield with Bob, realized she didn’t know the woman, she asked Bob to introduce her. That's when her ex-husband revealed the woman is his daughter, Candice.

During her confessional, Shereé, who is also mom to 37-year-old daughter Tierra Fuller from a previous relationship, explained being caught off guard by the revelation.

"So, before we got married, Bob said he had two kids," noted Shereé, who was married to the retired athlete from 2000 to 2007. "We then had two more kids. So 26 years later, come to find out, he has three kids."

At the party, the RHOA ladies grilled Bob about keeping the secret from Shereé. "We were on a need-to-know basis back then," the 51-year-old former pro athlete said, causing Kenya to fire back, "But you were married to her!"

Kandi asked, "Bob, at the baby reveal, you decide to reveal another baby?" to which he jokingly replied, "I thought it was apropos."

He later claimed that Candice "started coming around later in life."

