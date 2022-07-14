Amazon Prime Day sneaker deals are still available and if you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while others simply compliment your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your leggings during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. For a statement, you can grab a pair of your favorite sneakers and style it with a summer dress or a skirt. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.

There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Columbia, and many more. On this two-day sale, you can score major markdowns on sneakers which makes today and tomorrow the perfect days to shop. There are a ton of stylish options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers to shop under $100.

Check out the best post Amazon Prime Day 2022 shoe deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals:

adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes Amazon adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes Anything adidas is a great option. This classic '70s style reborn shoe will take your style to the next level and onto the future. These shoes feature suede upper, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides. Plus, it has plush midsole cushioning that comforts your every step. $65 $53 FOR MEN'S Buy Now $65 $50 FOR WOMEN'S Buy Now

