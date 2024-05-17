Upgrade your home for less with the best furniture deals from Pottery Barn's early Memorial Day sale.
With the busy summer season nearly here, having a comfy space to come home to after a long day has never been more important. Memorial Day furniture sales are the perfect excuse to refresh your home for the upcoming season. You don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some of the best deals though. Pottery Barn just dropped so many early Memorial Day deals on must-haves for every room.
This weekend only, thousands of Pottery Barn's best-selling pieces are currently up to 50% off. The early Pottery Barn Memorial Day deals include everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is on sale to upgrade your bedroom, living room or even your patio before summer arrives.
Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, sofas and dining tables. Pottery Barn's gorgeous furniture is built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights. Even better, free shipping is included with most of these Memorial Day deals for even more savings.
Below, create a summertime sanctuary in your home for a lot less by shopping the best early Memorial Day Pottery Barn deals.
Best Pottery Barn Memorial Day Furniture Deals
Gideon Upholstered Swivel Desk Chair
A softly rounded back and sloping arms give this desk chair a supportive feel for long work days. Even better, the upholstery is as soft and welcoming as it looks.
Livingston Nightstand (24")
This nightstand features decorative details all around with space for bedtime essentials.
Balboa Swivel Armchair
This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece.
Cala Rattan Nightstand
We love the inviting warmth that natural rattan brings to a room. This nightstand has a roomy drawer and shelf below that both provide plenty of space for bedtime essentials.
Augusta Extending Dining Table
This classic dining table extends to seat up to eight people with a drop-in center leaf. Streamlined and simple, it brings an effortlessly sophisticated look to your dining room.
St. Helena Extending Dining Table
The added convenience of a drawer on this dining table can be used to store everything from serving utensils to linens.
Livingston Bed
This best-selling bed features decorative details all around and a footboard that rests on a plinth base. It creates a bedroom that is both inviting and sophisticated.
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.
Best Pottery Barn Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals
Indio Concrete & Eucalyptus X-Base Outdoor Dining Table
This stunning table has a concrete top and a casual, weathered finish.
Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Lay out on this kiln-dried wood chaise. Its cushion is sold separately.
Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Circle your friends around this modern table with a sculptural look.
Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Sofa
This three-seat sofa comes in a weathered gray eucalyptus wood. Buy its cushion separately.
Encinitas Wicker Outdoor Dining Chair
These stunning wicker "S" chairs make a statement.
Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table
This rugged concrete dining table is durable for years to come.
Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Lounge Chair
This comfy lounge chair comes in two colorways. Buy its cushion separately, which comes in a ton of colors and prints.
Indio Eucalyptus Double Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels
Cozy up on this chaise lounge that is easily moved via wooden wheels.
Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional
You're getting a great deal on this sectional. It has three pieces that you can move around.
Indio Coastal Outdoor Lounge Chair (Set of 2)
This set of two chairs with a coastal vibe doesn't require cushions.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: