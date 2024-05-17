With the busy summer season nearly here, having a comfy space to come home to after a long day has never been more important. Memorial Day furniture sales are the perfect excuse to refresh your home for the upcoming season. You don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some of the best deals though. Pottery Barn just dropped so many early Memorial Day deals on must-haves for every room.

This weekend only, thousands of Pottery Barn's best-selling pieces are currently up to 50% off. The early Pottery Barn Memorial Day deals include everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is on sale to upgrade your bedroom, living room or even your patio before summer arrives.

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, sofas and dining tables. Pottery Barn's gorgeous furniture is built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights. Even better, free shipping is included with most of these Memorial Day deals for even more savings.

Below, create a summertime sanctuary in your home for a lot less by shopping the best early Memorial Day Pottery Barn deals.

Best Pottery Barn Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Gideon Upholstered Swivel Desk Chair Pottery Barn Gideon Upholstered Swivel Desk Chair A softly rounded back and sloping arms give this desk chair a supportive feel for long work days. Even better, the upholstery is as soft and welcoming as it looks. $599 $299 Shop Now

Balboa Swivel Armchair Pottery Barn Balboa Swivel Armchair This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece. $1,099 $989 Shop Now

Cala Rattan Nightstand Pottery Barn Cala Rattan Nightstand We love the inviting warmth that natural rattan brings to a room. This nightstand has a roomy drawer and shelf below that both provide plenty of space for bedtime essentials. $599 $419 Shop Now

Augusta Extending Dining Table Pottery Barn Augusta Extending Dining Table This classic dining table extends to seat up to eight people with a drop-in center leaf. Streamlined and simple, it brings an effortlessly sophisticated look to your dining room. $1,799 $1,259 Shop Now

Livingston Bed Pottery Barn Livingston Bed This best-selling bed features decorative details all around and a footboard that rests on a plinth base. It creates a bedroom that is both inviting and sophisticated. $1,799 $1,699 Shop Now

Best Pottery Barn Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals

