After winning an Emmy for the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek, Annie Murphy has become a go-to fixture on television, with roles on Kevin Can F**k Himself, Russian Doll and season 6 of Black Mirror. Now, she's getting animated as the lead of Freeform's first adult animated series, Praise Petey.

Ahead of its July debut, ET has the exclusive first, full-length trailer for Praise Petey, which stars Murphy as the voice of Petey, a New York City It Girl whose well-curated life comes crashing down. As teased in the extended clip, things in Petey's life then take an unexpected turn when she inherits her dead father's (Stephen Root) cult, New Utopia, and finds herself trying to modernize the group's small-town, outdated way of thinking.

As Murphy puts it, Petey is "a young woman who thinks she has it all together, but does not have it all together in the least." And when it comes to New Utopia, she describes it as a "very colorful town" filled with "many different kinds of characters, all of whom are so deeply used to serving her father and have kind of like lost themselves in this commitment to one single human."

In addition to Murphy and Root, the star-studded voice cast is rounded out by Christine Baranski as Petey's mother, John Cho as Petey's brooding nemesis, Bandit, Kiersey Clemons as Petey's friend, Eliza, and Lilo & Stitch's Amy Hill as Mae Mae.

Led by creator, writer, executive producer (and former head writer of Saturday Night Live) Anna Drezen, Praise Petey is executive produced by Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico as well as Monica Padrick (Central Park). The series is produced by Disney Television Studios' 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

When it comes to joining this series, Murphy says it was a "no-brainer," before later adding, "I feel really lucky to be a part of such a funny show and such a funny show that is so female driven... I think I enjoy playing deeply flawed characters because I think we all as humans are deeply, deeply flawed and people who think otherwise are incorrect."

And in the case of Praise Petey, there are plenty of flaws to have fun with.

Praise Petey premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

