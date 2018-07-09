Pregnant Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors That She's in Labor

Cardi B is setting the record straight!

The 25-year-old "I Like It" rapper -- who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Migos' Offset -- took to Twitter on Monday to shut down rumors that she's currently in labor.

"Why is people saying you in the hospital," one fan asked. "Like its mad annoying cuz they sayin s**t with no proof."

Cardi was quick to respond, writing, "I'm at home watching IT."

I’m at home watching IT https://t.co/thaCN47Oyw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 9, 2018

The Bronx, New York, native hasn't been shy about documenting her pregnancy via social media ever since she confirmed she was expecting while performing "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live in April.

"Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but I can't even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy," she shared in a new series of tweets. "I’m going to try my best to at least walk 5 blocks today!! After this photo shoot of course."

"I wanna cry cause I don’t know how to put this baby stuff together," another tweet read. "I feel so lost. I need help... BD [Offset] needs to hurry and come home!!"

Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but i can’t even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy 😩😩I’m going to try my best to atleast walk 5 blocks today!!After this photo shoot of course ❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 7, 2018

I wanna cry cause i don’t know how to put this baby stuff together 😩I feel so lost 😥I need help ...BD needs to hurry and come home !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 9, 2018

Late last month, Cardi revealed that she and Offset, 26, secretly said "I do" last September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" she tweeted. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said ' I do,' with no dress no make up and no ring!"

ET also obtained the marriage certificate between Cardi B and Offset, which states they got married on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Hear more on their secret nuptials in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Cardi B Twerks to Celebrate Becoming the First Female Rapper With Two Billboard No. 1s

Inside Cardi B's Lavish Baby Shower

Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Last Year

Related Gallery