Pregnant Pippa Middleton Says 'Reality Is Finally Kicking In'

Looking gorgeous and ready for motherhood!

On Tuesday, Pippa Middleton was spotted stepping out in London to pick up some groceries just days before she is expected to deliver her first child with husband James Matthews.

The 35-year-old sister of Kate Middleton chose a flowing black-and-white polka-dot dress for the casual outing that effortlessly showcased her bump. She completed the comfy look with a fuchsia cardigan and some sensible white sneakers as she made her way about town. Throughout her pregnancy, Pippa has continued to rock fun and playfully stylish looks.

And although she is nearing the end of her pregnancy, she definitely hasn’t slowed down. As she has documented in her column for the U.K. magazine Waitrose Kitchen, she still works out regularly which has evolved throughout her pregnancy.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she writes in her latest column. “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.”

“Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead,” she adds.

She goes on to explain that she has embraced meditation in order to help her mentally cope with the final days of her pregnancy and the next exciting step.

“The idea is that your ‘meditation window’ takes your mind and body into a state of pure rest – better than the kind that sleep could give you,” she says. “Most importantly, it allows an opportunity to restore and nourish both mind and body. I was skeptical at first, but after practicing this discipline for the past month I have noticed a huge difference in my mental well-being and sense of clarity.”

