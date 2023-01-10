Prince Harry is making his first-ever appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which is set to air Tuesday night. In a preview of the episode, the Duke of Sussex gets serious about the discourse surrounding his military service.

In Spare, Harry claims that he killed 25 suspected Taliban insurgents during his two tours of Afghanistan. The excerpt -- which was leaked ahead of the memoir's release -- details how the royal was neither "satisfied" nor "embarrassed" by the executions he committed while in service.

“In truth, you can’t hurt people if you see them as people,” Harry writes in Spare. “They were chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys. They trained me to ‘other’ them and they trained me well.”

Speaking with Colbert, Harry addressed the backlash to his highly publicized memoir and claimed the leaked excerpts, published by various outlets, unfairly reduced his military experience to "boasting."

"I'm not gonna lie, the last few days have been hurtful and challenging," he said. "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan."

Harry continued, "If I heard anybody boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry -- but it's a lie. And hopefully, now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context. It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it."

Doubling down, Harry explained that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his words is "very dangerous."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl discussed the implications of Harry writing about his military service, not only for his own security but for that of the entire royal family and nation as a whole.

"There has been a real backlash in the U.K. and military," she explained to ET. "This paints the picture of Harry being the hero prince, but for him to disclose important security details will cause repercussions. It was unnecessary. He has broken an unwritten rule."

Nicholl noted that it is "ironic that he has identified his kills but then asks for security from the monarchy. He has created a target for his family."

In addition to recounting his military service, within the tell-all book, Harry makes multiple allegations against his older brother, Prince William, William's wife, Kate Middleton, details his traumatic search to find closure surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and much more.

In the lead-up to Spare's release, Prince Harry has sat for interviews with ITV's Tom Bradby, Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, and Michael Strahan for Good Morning America.

From allegations of his family maligning Meghan to his memories of struggling to cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry didn't hold back in each of his TV appearances.

Ahead of Prince Harry's Late Show spot, Colbert teased the episode, saying, "I’ve read the book — it’s very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I’m going to have so much to talk about with his Harryness."

Colbert then poked fun at Harry's allegations against his brother, William, calling their royal rift, "straight out of the older brother/sibling playbook."

