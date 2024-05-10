Though Prince Harry didn't get the opportunity to meet with his father, King Charles III, or his older brother, Prince William, during his recent visit to the U.K., that doesn't mean he didn't get to see any family.

In new images first published by Page Six, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is seen embracing his uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer, and his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, the siblings of his late mother, Princess Diana, at an event for the Invictus Games.

In addition to Charles and Jane, Harry's cousins, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer, and George McCorquodale were all spotted entering St. Paul's Cathedral in London for the service.

Harry's recent trip to England was in honor of the event's 10th anniversary. Harry, a veteran himself who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, helped found the Invictus Games -- an athletic competition for wounded veterans around the world.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer during The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

Just a few miles away, King Charles III was hosting his first official garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace. Charles, who is currently battling cancer, reportedly did not have time to meet with Harry during his visit.

"When you look at the inaugural Invictus Games back in 2014... he had support from his father and from Prince William," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "... You could see that wonderful closeness between Charles and his sons, and you could see how happy Harry was to have the support of his older brother."

"When you consider that this is the 10th anniversary, this felt a little flat, I think it's fair to say," she added. "He certainly cut a pretty lonely figure... He looked very much an outsider over here in Britain."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after attending The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following the Invictus event in the U.K., Harry traveled with his wife, Meghan Markle, to Nigeria for an official tour, the couple's first international tour since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Harry has been estranged from his royal family members in recent years after his decision to no longer serve as a senior royal. The Duke of Sussex has also publicly spoken out about his life in the royal family multiple times, including a headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in late 2022, and Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in early 2023.

Both Harry and Meghan have publicly called out Charles, his wife, Queen Camilla, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, causing bad blood between the family.

Even so, Nicholl's sources say "that the king is very, very keen to get his relationship with his son back on track."

"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of Harry and Meghan's kids -- Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2.

RELATED CONTENT: