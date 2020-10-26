Prince Harry is committed to learning and educating others about unconscious bias. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex speaks with activist Patrick Hutchinson in a virtual discussion for GQ.

Hutchinson went viral back in June after he attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London and eventually carried an injured white man, a counter protester, to safety.

A source tells ET, "The Duke was honored to have been able to speak to Patrick. Patrick is clearly a man with great integrity and passion, and it was great to be able to help shine a light on the work he’s doing to make a difference to his community.”

During their discussion, the two fathers talked about unconscious bias and creating a better world for their children.

"You can't point fingers when it comes to unconscious bias, but once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse," Harry says, adding that he has had an awakening since meeting his wife, Meghan Markle, who is mixed race. "Having the upbringing and education I had, I had no idea what it was, I had no idea it existed. It took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

Matt Sayles and Gavin Bond/'GQ'

Harry is the proud dad of 1-year-old son Archie, and noted that becoming a father has guided many of his decisions in the current movement for social justice.

"Being a dad myself the whole point in life, I guess, is for me, is to try to leave the world in a better place than you found it," he shares.

Harry recently opened up about how Markle sparked an "awakening" in his own education regarding issues of social justice. Watch the clip below for more.

