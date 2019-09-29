Prince Harry to Guest Edit National Geographic's Instagram

Prince Harry's busy schedule just got a little more full.

It was revealed on Monday that the Duke of Sussex is taking over as guest editor of National Geographic's Instagram, @NatGeo, on Monday as part of a new initiative to promote the importance and beauty of trees.

While traveling on his official tour of Southern Africa, the Prince is launching the new social media campaign "Looking Up," which aims to raise awareness and increase understanding of the role trees play in Earth's delicate ecosystem.

The campaign will encourage users to share snapshots they've taken of trees in their own lives, as a show of solidarity and appreciation.

Meanwhile, as guest editor, the 35-year-old prince will be working with National Geographic to curate a series of posts featuring stunning photographs of trees taken by some of the publication's famed photographers.

The posts themselves will highlight the beauty of indigenous flora, as well as tress at Liwonde National Park, in Malawi, where he will be visiting. The posts will also emphasize the shared responsibility of all people in protecting and preserving the ecosystem.

This project is an extension of the prince's work with the Queens Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which seeks to develop and cultivate a series of forest conservation programs within all the countries within the Commonwealth of Nations.

On Sunday, Prince Harry also penned a powerful op-ed for The Telegraph regarding the importance of wildlife preservation and his own experiences with conservation efforts and education.

For more on the Duke's role as guest editor and ongoing conservation initiatives, check out NationalGeographic.com.

