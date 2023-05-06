Prince Harry Wears Morning Suit, Not Military Uniform to King Charles III's Coronation
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Natasha Blasick Shares Update on His Recove…
'A Million Little Things' Cast on Emotional Impact of Grief, Los…
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Michael J. Fox'…
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Why Drew Barrymore Dropped Out of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Aw…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cozy Up After Coachella Kiss
'Below Deck's' Kate Chastain Welcomes First Child
King Charles' Coronation: Everything to Expect, From Harry to Ca…
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
Inside Kevin Costner and Wife's Divorce: New Details and What's …
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Paris-Inspired Las Vegas Restaurant…
Carrie Fisher’s Family Feud: Siblings Speak Out as Billie Lourd …
Alec Baldwin Says He 'Owes Everything' to Wife Hilaria After 'Ru…
Prince Harry showed up to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla not wearing his military uniform.
The Duke of Sussex wore a morning suit for the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which means he’s not be in uniform.
PEOPLE reports Harry requested to wear a morning suit — and that he didn't make any specific asks regarding his outfit.
The prince has no formal role in the service and he will not be a part of the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony.
During the service, Harry sat alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two tours in Afghanistan.
The youngest son of Charles was all smiles as he entered the monumental event, alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
A source tells ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. Friday morning. What's more, the source says Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, but it won't be a long stay. The source says Harry is expected to leave after the coronation celebration. Additionally, ET has learned that the birthday celebration for Harry's son, Archie, will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito, California.
As ET previously reported, Harry attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.
King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It is also the official moment he will be crowned king.
During the ceremony, King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Son Archie Celebrates His 4th Birthday
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation: See the Royal and Celeb Arrivals
King Charles’ Coronation: Why Prince Harry Will Be Seated in the Back
Related Gallery