Prince Harry showed up to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla not wearing his military uniform.

The Duke of Sussex wore a morning suit for the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which means he’s not be in uniform.

PEOPLE reports Harry requested to wear a morning suit — and that he didn't make any specific asks regarding his outfit.

The prince has no formal role in the service and he will not be a part of the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony.

During the service, Harry sat alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two tours in Afghanistan.

The youngest son of Charles was all smiles as he entered the monumental event, alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

A source tells ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. Friday morning. What's more, the source says Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, but it won't be a long stay. The source says Harry is expected to leave after the coronation celebration. Additionally, ET has learned that the birthday celebration for Harry's son, Archie, will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito, California.

As ET previously reported, Harry attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It is also the official moment he will be crowned king.

During the ceremony, King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

