Prince Harry is going through a tough transition after exiting from the royal family and moving to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, a royal source tells ET.

ET learned late last month that 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan left Canada where they were initially living with their son, 11-month-old Archie, after their royal exit, and the family has settled into a new home in L.A. According to the source, the big move hasn't been entirely smooth.

"Things have been stressful for Prince Harry since his move," the source says. "It hasn't been easy."

The transition for Harry has also no doubt been more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. His father, 71-year-old Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, though is now thankfully in good health.

"We know he's been concerned for family in the U.K., naturally, but he wants to do what he thinks is best for his own family," the source says of Harry's current mindset.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Harry's friend, renowned conservationist Jane Goodall, said she's spoken with Harry and said that he's finding his new life "challenging."

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Goodall said.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Harry and Meghan were using this important time to prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

"They're reflecting," the source said, noting that the couple is still getting their bearings. "They are getting a lot of support from friends."

Meanwhile, a source also recently told ET that Harry was still in contact with his family back in the U.K. The source said that while they've been apart, he's been "staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II]."

"Harry misses his family," the source said.

For more on Harry's relationship with his family, watch the video below:

Prince Harry 'Misses His Family' After Official Exit From Royal Duties, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Is ‘Finding Life a Bit Challenging’ Following Royal Exit, Friend Jane Goodall Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Has 'Mastered Cruising' and Is 'Desperate to Talk’

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Adjusting After Exit from Royal Duties

Related Gallery