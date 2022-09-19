Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel.
While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in behind the Prince of Wales and his family for their arrival to Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Unsurprisingly, emotions have been running high for the royal family as they gathered to bid a final farewell to the queen, who died on Sept. 8. The formal events of Monday's funeral will culminate in a private burial later in the evening, with the queen to be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Though Harry is said to have been estranged from his family since his and Meghan's 2020 decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to California, the fifth in line to the British throne has been seen reuniting with his family several times as they collectively grieve the late monarch.
ET previously learned that William reached out to Harry via text last week to ask his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate outside of Windsor Castle to greet mourners in solidarity.
For more on Her Majesty's death and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
