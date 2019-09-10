Prince William Says Princess Charlotte ‘Loves’ This Mythical Creature

Princess Charlotte is a unicorn lover!

The 4-year-old cutie recently made her affinity for the mythical creature known, when she attended her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea with a pink sequin unicorn keychain on her school bag.

But her proud dad, Prince William, confirmed his daughter’s unicorn affection at an event on Monday when speaking to two young girls.

“My daughter loves unicorns,” William told a little girl holding a unicorn toy. “Loves them.”

In case there was any doubt that Princess Charlotte has a thing for 🦄 🦄🦄, William told Mia and Isla Bills: “My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them.” pic.twitter.com/CeEn2GUXQk — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 9, 2019

It makes sense that Charlotte would have a unicorn obsession. The full royal coat of arms in the United Kingdom features a lion and a unicorn, the lion representing England and the unicorn representing Scotland.

Prince William was visiting the organization Shout UK on Monday after announcing a partnership with the emergency services community.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

“As a society, we owe our well-being, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances,” William said in honor of 999 Day.

For more on Charlotte’s first day of school, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Recycles Her Perfect Summer Wedge Heels With a Floral Dress: Pics

Princess Charlotte Poses With Prince George For School Pic: Inside Her First Day

Princess Charlotte Attends 1st Day of School With Parents and Prince George

Related Gallery