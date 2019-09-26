There will be another Royal Wedding in 2020!

Princess Beatrice is officially engaged to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Palace announced on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got engaged while on an Italian getaway earlier this month. According to the press release, the wedding will take place in 2020.

The couple said in a joint statement, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so man similar interest and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close.

The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park pic.twitter.com/lkneoPpIYs — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019

Beatrice’s parents also praised the union in a joint statement, adding, “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edward have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at a stunning Royal Wedding ceremony in Windsor, England.

Eugenie took to Instagram to praise her sister, sharing some of the couple’s stunning engagement photos.

“Beabea — wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” Eugenie wrote, noting that she had taken the couple’s engagement shots.

In the pics, Beatrice wears a stunning teal floral dress and shows off her giant circular diamond sparkler.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie recently attended the Italian wedding of designer Misha Nonoo, alongside their cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

For more from the Royals, watch the clip below:

