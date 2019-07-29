Sarah Ferguson Addresses Princess Eugenie Pregnancy Rumors

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is setting the record straight on rumors that her 29-year-old daughter, Princess Eugenie, is pregnant.

In a video shared on Twitter by Kelly Lynch, managing editor at Dailybreak.com, from a party over the weekend, 59-year-old Fergie addresses the crowd and gives an update on Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie and Jack have been married since last October, when they tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"No, she's not pregnant," Fergie said. "What else? I'm just going through what the journalists are saying and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in."

She later joked about still living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

"Yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know, there you go," she cracked.

Fergie also showed her sense of humor when talking about her son-in-law, who works for George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos, helping oversee the tequila brand’s European team.

"Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love," she noted. "It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it."

A royal update from Fergie herself. pic.twitter.com/y9DoEiYLrU — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) July 28, 2019

Earlier this month, Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her parents a belated happy 33rd wedding anniversary -- despite their divorce in 1996.

"😱 Who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!" Eugenie captioned two pics taken from her parents' nuptials at Westminister Abbey in 1986. "I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Last August, Fergie talked about looking forward to being a grandma when she appeared on BBC's The One Show.

"They are thrilled because I write children's books and I'm a child," she quipped about Eugenie and Jack. "And I haven't grown up. So they'll just go, 'Here, take [it], Mom!'"

