Princess Eugenie is celebrating an occasion close to her heart.

The 29-year-old royal took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her divorced parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, a belated happy 33rd wedding anniversary.

"😱 who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!" Eugenie captioned two pics taken from her parents' nuptials at Westminister Abbey on July 23, 1986. "I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Fans of the former couple, who have known each other since childhood, have been wondering whether their relationship has been on the mend for a while now. Fergie and Andrew were spotted mingling at the Royal Ascot last month, the same place where they first fell in love after reacquainting in 1985.



Additionally, the two have been making quite a few appearances on each others' social media accounts as of late, and Eugenie's latest post has fueled the romance rumors even further.

Though Fergie and Andrew appear to be amicable now, ahead of Eugenie's wedding last October, other members of the royal family were seemingly still holding a grudge against the redhead and her scandalous past. Fergie's rocky relationship with Andrew's family began after she was accused of cheating on the Duke of York, which ultimately led to their separation in March 1992. The pair also share a second daughter together, Beatrice.

Speaking with Good Morning Britainlast fall, Fergie spoke about what it was like being invited to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle after not getting an invitation to Prince William's 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton.

"It was very kind of them, and I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking," she said at the time. "I sort of looked around [at the crowd] like, 'Are they [cheering] for me?' Then someone went 'Fergie,' and it was the old Fergie back. I felt that sense of support from the crowd, which was very kind."

Read more on Fergie here, and watch the video below for the latest updates from the royal family.

