It's good to be a Casamigos employee.

ET has learned that Casamigos founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber flew their entire global team to Las Vegas on Tuesday for the company’s annual work retreat. According to a source, Clooney, Gerber and business partner Mike Meldman flew private from Los Angeles to Vegas on their own on Tuesday.

The annual Casamigos retreat -- which was held in Cabo last year -- is currently being held at the Palms Casino Resort. A source tells ET that Clooney and Gerber are definitely being generous with their staff.



“When George and Rande arrived, the entire group had welcome cocktails before dinner at their private villa at the hotel," the source says.

And as expected, there's a lot of Casamigos being consumed between meetings on the trip. The source says the group enjoyed a private, lavish four-course dinner at Vetri Cucina restaurant and late-night cocktails at Camden Cocktail Lounge on Wednesday night.



Interestingly enough, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is along on the retreat. Brooksbank helps oversee the tequila brand’s European team.

The team leaves Sin City on Friday.

Last June, Clooney and Gerber sold Casamigos Tequila to the alcoholic beverage company Diageo in what could amount to a whopping billion dollars. The purchase price for the tequila company was $700 million with an additional $300 million to be earned depending on the performance of the product over the next 10 years.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes," Clooney said in a statement to ET at the time. "This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

Of course, Clooney was well-known for his generosity even before his billion-dollar tequila company. Last December, Gerber claimed during his appearance on MSNBC's Headliners that the actor once gave 14 of his close friends -- which he referred to as "The Boys" -- $1 million each as a surprise gift in 2013.

... And the amazing monetary gift wasn't all. Gerber said that Clooney also paid his friends' taxes for the year.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

