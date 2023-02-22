Princess Diana Wore These Classic Hunter Boots, On Sale Now for 50% Off: Shop Rain Boots for Men and Women
It's no secret that the royals are hugely influential in the spaces of fashion and beauty. And whether it's a simple frock favored by Meghan Markle, or the Ray-Bans that Kate Middleton rocked courtside at Wimbledon, there's no denying that members of the royal family truly have an unparalleled sense of style.
With a plethora of deals now available at the Hunter Mid-Season Sale including the famed rain boots loved by the late Princess Diana, shoppers can embrace their inner princess on a royally discounted budget.
Hunter Rain Boots have long been a staple item of the royal family's wardrobe -- particularly on their outings to the English countryside or summers at Balmoral Castle. But few sported the rain-friendly kicks quite as well as Lady Di. These lug-sole rubber boots feature an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter -- the same British heritage brand that's been seen on everyone from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to even the Queen herself.
Shop the Hunter Rain Boots worn by Princess Diana, along with a number of other discounted styles, below.
These lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle, are on sale now. How’s that for a royal endorsement?
Princess Diana wore a pair of dark green boots almost identical to this on-sale style.
This sleek watertight boot features a ground-gripping sole.
Style and comfort seamlessly blend in this Chelsea-cut version of Hunter's Original rubber boot.
Take over $200 off these chic rain boots inspired by the Emmy-winning show Killing Eve.
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers have raved about the quality of these classic rain boots, and now you can snag them on sale for 50% off.
A short version of the pair worn by Princess Diana is on sale at Hunter for 40% off.
Lined with vegan shearling fleece, these waterproof boots are perfect for colder climates.
These fully adjustable tall boots are on sale for 50% off in all sizes.
The burgundy hue of these boots give them an extra luxurious look.
