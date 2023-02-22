It's no secret that the royals are hugely influential in the spaces of fashion and beauty. And whether it's a simple frock favored by Meghan Markle, or the Ray-Bans that Kate Middleton rocked courtside at Wimbledon, there's no denying that members of the royal family truly have an unparalleled sense of style.

With a plethora of deals now available at the Hunter Mid-Season Sale including the famed rain boots loved by the late Princess Diana, shoppers can embrace their inner princess on a royally discounted budget.

Shop Hunter Mid-Season Sale

Hunter Rain Boots have long been a staple item of the royal family's wardrobe -- particularly on their outings to the English countryside or summers at Balmoral Castle. But few sported the rain-friendly kicks quite as well as Lady Di. These lug-sole rubber boots feature an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter -- the same British heritage brand that's been seen on everyone from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to even the Queen herself.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Shop the Hunter Rain Boots worn by Princess Diana, along with a number of other discounted styles, below.

Women's Original Tall Rain Boots Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots These lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle, are on sale now. How’s that for a royal endorsement? $175 $87 Shop Now

