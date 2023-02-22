Shopping

Princess Diana Wore These Classic Hunter Boots, On Sale Now for 50% Off: Shop Rain Boots for Men and Women

By Kyley Warren
Princess Diana Hunter Rain Boots
Bettmann/Getty Images, Nordstrom

It's no secret that the royals are hugely influential in the spaces of fashion and beauty. And whether it's a simple frock favored by Meghan Markle, or the Ray-Bans that Kate Middleton rocked courtside at Wimbledon, there's no denying that members of the royal family truly have an unparalleled sense of style.

With a plethora of deals now available at the Hunter Mid-Season Sale including the famed rain boots loved by the late Princess Diana, shoppers can embrace their inner princess on a royally discounted budget.

Shop Hunter Mid-Season Sale

Hunter Rain Boots have long been a staple item of the royal family's wardrobe -- particularly on their outings to the English countryside or summers at Balmoral Castle. But few sported the rain-friendly kicks quite as well as Lady Di. These lug-sole rubber boots feature an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter -- the same British heritage brand that's been seen on everyone from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to even the Queen herself. 

diana boots
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Shop the Hunter Rain Boots worn by Princess Diana, along with a number of other discounted styles, below.

Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Hunter
Women's Original Tall Rain Boots

These lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle, are on sale now. How’s that for a royal endorsement?

$175$87
Women's Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots
Women's Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots
Hunter
Women's Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots

Princess Diana wore a pair of dark green boots almost identical to this on-sale style.

$180$126
Women's Reflective Outline Tall Rain Boots
Women's Reflective Outline Tall Rain Boots
Hunter
Women's Reflective Outline Tall Rain Boots

This sleek watertight boot features a ground-gripping sole.

$180$81
Women's Original Gloss Chelsea Boots
Women's Original Gloss Chelsea Boots
Hunter
Women's Original Gloss Chelsea Boots

Style and comfort seamlessly blend in this Chelsea-cut version of Hunter's Original rubber boot.

$150$105
Women's Killing Eve Tall Chasing Boot
Women's Killing Eve Tall Chasing Boot
Hunter
Women's Killing Eve Tall Chasing Boot

Take over $200 off these chic rain boots inspired by the Emmy-winning show Killing Eve.

$395$158
Women's Original Short Rain Boots
Women's Original Short Rain Boots
Hunter
Women's Original Short Rain Boots

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers have raved about the quality of these classic rain boots, and now you can snag them on sale for 50% off.

$160$80
Women's Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot
Hunter
Women's Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots

A short version of the pair worn by Princess Diana is on sale at Hunter for 40% off.

$165$99
Men's Insulated Chelsea Boots
Men's Insulated Chelsea Boots
Hunter
Men's Insulated Chelsea Boots

Lined with vegan shearling fleece, these waterproof boots are perfect for colder climates.

$160$112
Men's Original Side Adjustable Boots
Men's Original Side Adjustable Boots
Hunter
Men's Original Side Adjustable Boots

These fully adjustable tall boots are on sale for 50% off in all sizes.

$175$87
Men's Commando Chelsea Boots
Men's Commando Chelsea Boots
Hunter
Men's Commando Chelsea Boots

The burgundy hue of these boots give them an extra luxurious look.

$170$119

