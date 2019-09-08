There was more behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas' recent Photoshopped pic than meets the eye.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the actress and The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where Priyanka told the real story behind the Photoshopped VMAs PDA snap she posted on Instagram.

"I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us," she said of the VMAs outing, which included her husband, Nick Jonas, as well as Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle.

"So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," Priyanka continued. "I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh.'"

The fashionista said she felt like she let her husband down. "I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face," she recalled. Then, she looked at her phone and took matters into her own hands.

"That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," she joked.

Luckily, Priyanka recovered in time to support her new movie, The Sky Is Pink, at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it'll premiere on Friday. The Hindi-language biographical film by Shonali is based on the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The Sky Is Pink is the only Asian film at the festival this year.

"It's just fantastic. This is my third film back at TIFF, but to be at the gala and to be the only Asian film was so exciting when we heard that news," Shonali told ET.

"It was such an honor," Priyanka echoed. "This film is -- I can't explain it. Especially on so many levels, not just because of what it talks about and how real that is to me, but also the fact that I feel like it's a little bit of my home, because I'm producing it with two of my closest friends."

"There was a freedom to just coming to set and knowing we could collaborate, we could talk about things, how we wanted to do it," she added. "Everybody was on the same page."

The Sky Is Pink hits theaters on Oct. 11.

