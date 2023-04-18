Priyanka Chopra on Bringing Daughter Malti Around the World: 'She's a Little Traveler' (Exclusive)
In her new action thriller series, Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a talented superspy who travels the globe. In real life, much of Priyanka's globetrotting seems to revolve around bringing her daughter to amazing locales.
Priyanka recently sat down with ET's Ash Crossan while promoting their new Prime Video series, and the actress opened up about some of her international adventures with her 1-year-old daughter, Malti.
"She's a little traveler," Priyanka said with a smile. "But my parents raised me like that, and so was my husband."
Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas -- who tied the knot in December 2018 -- welcomed their daughter, via surrogate, in January 2022.
"I started traveling when I was very young, when I was, like, four or five months. So it's the same thing for her, right now," Priyanka explained. "She's not in school, so we can schlep her wherever we want."
Earlier this month, Priyanka shared some snapshots from Malti's first trip to her ancestral home of India. The photos included shots of the 1-year-old receiving blessings while being held by Mom at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
"I love spending time with her so it's so cool," she added of traveling with her little girl.
As for working in different locales across the globe for Citadel, Priyanka admitted that the big-budget, high-octane spy series was "a lot of work" to create, but says it was worth the effort.
"We shot it over a year and a half, and we had to really push ourselves to be physically at [our] best, because anything could come up at any time," she explained. "The stunts required a lot, it was physically heavy and also emotionally daunting."
"We shot it during 2021, we were all in a bubble. But shooting with the Russos, they really gave us some credible resources to be able to pull off whatever these stunts needed," she added of the show's executive producers, Anthony and Joe Russo -- best known for helming some of the most celebrated entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Priyanka's new series, Citadel, premieres Apr. 28 on Prime Video.
