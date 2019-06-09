Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet throwback photo with her father, Ashok, to mark the 6-year anniversary of his death.

The actress and her family lost Ashok to cancer in 2013, but she admitted it still "seems like yesterday." "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," the 36-year-old star wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

The adorable pic showed a young Priyanka posing for a photo in a tree, while Ashok held onto the branches, guarding her from falling. Priyanka’s husband of six months, Nick Jonas, commented with a red heart emoji, while her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., left a heartwarming message on the post.

"All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law," he wrote. "Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Fellow actress Mindy Kaling also commented with three heart emojis.

Chopra previously paid tribute to Ashok on what would have been his birthday last August -- just days after she and Nick celebrated their engagement.

"Dad. U r so missed," she captioned a video of photos at the time. "Happy birthday. Always and forever."

Sunday's post about Ashok, whose handwriting is tattooed on Priyanka's right arm, came a day after she and her family enjoyed an early birthday celebration for her mom, Madhu.

"The Chopra FamJam ! Happy early birthday ma," she wrote alongside two fun photos on Instagram.

Priyanka recently opened up about her hopes to become a mother herself and the legacy she wants to leave behind for her future children.

"I want to change the world a little bit," she told InStyle. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

