Project Blue Book is getting hit with a little dose of The Sopranos!

Michael Imperioli joins the History series on this Tuesday's episode as Rizzuto, a soldier at the White Sands Missile Base, who seems to shake things up for Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey).

ET has an exclusive first look at the episode, titled "The Green Fireballs," in which Hynek and Quinn investigate mysterious green fireballs which nearly cause a nuclear disaster during a weapons test. The story is based on the real-life “Green Fireball” incident that occurred over several military bases.

"What were you doing at the test site without authorization or clearance in the first place?" Quinn asks during his interrogation of Rizzuto.

That's when Rizzuto tells his story -- but we're not so sure Quinn is buying it.

Check out the clip in the video player above.

ET was on the Project Blue Book set with Imperioli last year, where he dished about joining Project Blue Book and being fascinated by the real-life cases the US Air Force investigated during the program from 1952 to 1969.

"I read the script. I really liked it. I think it's really well written. I read the first script that I'm in, and I just thought it was really well done. There's good characters and good actors," Imperioli shared. "It's a very detailed production, in terms of the period, and all that really makes your imagination open up and get rooted in something specific."

As for his character, the Sopranos alum teased that things aren't exactly how they appear. "It's kind of a mystery in terms of who this guy is. And you kind of think it's going one way, and then it goes another way," he promised, adding that fans might see Rizzuto "turn the tables" on Quinn a little bit.

Project Blue Book -- which was just renewed for season two -- airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

