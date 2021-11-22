You've probably heard this already, but it's important enough to repeat: You'll want to start your holiday shopping early this year. Between supply chain issues and shifting holiday shipping deadlines, if you don't get those hard-to-find gifts early this year, you run the risk of not being able to find the best gifts to give at the prices you want this holiday.

That's especially true when it comes to the Sony PlayStation 5, one of this year's hottest gaming systems. Though it was released more than a year ago, the new console remains in incredibly short supply. And the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold out almost immediately when it was released back in October.

But there's good news -- if you really want to put these gaming consoles under the Christmas tree this year, there's a way to do it. Walmart is set to restock the PS5 and the Xbox Series X today, Nov. 22, as part of the third drop of their Black Friday "Deals for Days" event. As long as you're a paid Walmart Plus subscriber, you will be able to get in line starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) for a chance to get your hands on these popular gaming consoles. Shoppers can't use the free trial to get access to the restock event -- so be sure you have a paid subscription.

Sony PlayStation 5 Video Game Console Walmart Sony PlayStation 5 Video Game Console Give the gift of gaming this holiday season with the Sony PS5 Video Game Console. Paid Walmart Plus subscribers will be able to get in line for this gaming systems beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Nov. 22. $499 Learn More

We've also found this year's hottest gaming consoles available on third-party resale site StockX. You'll pay a premium over the PS5's $500 suggested retail price to get one, but it's the most cost effective way we've found to guarantee a PS5 console under the Christmas tree this year. Plus, with links to Amazon below, you can also check their PS5 stock with a quick click or tap -- you never know when you might get lucky with a random restock.

In addition to this year's hottest consoles, we've found a selection of other great gifts -- some on sale now! -- that any gamer on your list is sure to love, from high-quality gaming headphones to the gear they need to become the next Twitch streaming superstar.

Here are ten gaming-focused holiday gifts they're sure to love.

Nintendo Switch Amazon Nintendo Switch The great thing about the Nintendo Switch is that it’s a console that doubles as a portable system. You can start a round of 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on the living room TV, and then finish it on the plane ride to see the family for the holidays. Very cool. $300 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sony PlayStation 5 Sony Sony PlayStation 5 The Sony PlayStation 5 retails for $499, but finding it in stores that price is a serious challenge. If you're determined to pay no more than list price, you'll want to hit the "check stock now" button below to try your luck in catching a random restock. Or, you can pick up a PS5 from resale site StockX -- they're available to buy today, but you'll pay a premium. $500 AT AMAZON Check Stock Now $809 AT STOCKX Buy Now

Microsoft Xbox Series X Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Series X Like the PS5, the next-generation Xbox Series X console (with reverse compatibility, a 1TB SSD and 4K resolution) is in seriously short supply. Again, your choices are to try and get lucky with a restock, or to pick up the console at a premium on StockX. $500 AT AMAZON Check Stock Now $789 AT STOCKX Buy Now

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones If you're serious about multiplayer gaming, a quality set of headphones is a must. This highly-reviewed headset from HyperX has great 7.1 surround sound, memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit and a detachable mic. Plus, this gift is compatible with all the major gaming systems. $130 $86 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Want to make the gift of a Nintendo Switch even more memorable for your loved ones? Upgrade to a collectible Switch, such as this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, for the same price. Just sure to pick up a copy of the game too while you’re at it -- it’s not included! $300 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Xbox Gift Card Amazon Xbox Gift Card Xbox gift cards can be used to buy thousands of games, apps, movies, and TV shows. Even if you don't own an Xbox console, the credit from Xbox gift cards can be redeemed online in the Microsoft Store to buy games and movies on a Windows PC. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ Elgato Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ If you know someone who is interested in streaming on Twitch, check out the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+. This unique gift allows them to record gameplay footage from their favorite console on their PC, and stream their gameplay live online with 2160p60 passthrough resolution. $200 $170 AT AMAZON Buy Now

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card (Nintendo Switch) SanDisk SanDisk 256GB Memory Card (Nintendo Switch) You'll want to pick up a microSDXC memory card for that new Switch to take advantage of all the great indie games available for download on the Nintendo eShop. This Nintendo-branded, 256GB card is large enough to hold tons of games, but not too big that it breaks the bank. $53 $44 AT AMAZON Buy Now

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Card Sony PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Card If you're gifting a PS5, you'll want to add-on a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus: It'll let them play online with friends and loved ones, while also giving them access to new free games to play every month. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Hulu Gift Card Hulu Hulu Gift Card The PlayStation, Xbox and Switch don't just play video games -- all of these consoles can stream shows and movies as well. We recommend a gift card to the streaming service Hulu so they can watch their favorite shows without a cable subscription. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

17 Best Holiday Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays