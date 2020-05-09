Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child turned one on Saturday, and received the sweetest birthday message from his mom. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who is also mother to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4 -- took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video of her tiniest tot. In the clip, Psalm is lying on the floor, wearing a black onesie and putting his hand on his face.

"My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm," she wrote alongside the clip.

Kris Jenner celebrated her grandson's birthday by posting a slideshow of photos of herself with Psalm, as well as him and the rest of their family.

"Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much," she wrote. "Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day... my heart is so full of love for you ...God Bless You Psalmy ...🙏 #HappyBirthdayPsalm."

Khloe Kardashian also shared the cutest photos of Psalm with her daughter, True Thompson, on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday to TuTus baby."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

In September, Kim told ET that little Psalm, whom she welcomed via surrogate, brought a calmness to their family.

"I feel like having four is so much more zen," she shared. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other."

Kim added, "My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."

For more on the Kardashians, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap of Chicago and Psalm: 'My Heart!'

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Private Vow Renewal Ceremony Following Son Psalm's Birth

Kim Kardashian Shares How Son Psalm Has Changed Her Family Dynamic

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Vow Renewal Ceremony Following Son Psalm's Birth This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery