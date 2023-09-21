Quavo is turning his grief into action. The former Migos rapper joined forces with the Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention.

The cause is a personal one for the GRAMMY-nominated artist, who witnessed the murder of his nephew and groupmate, Takeoff, due to gun violence on Nov. 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The late rapper -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was 28 when he was killed at a bowling alley when an argument led to gunfire.

Led by Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, the panel included Rep. Lucy McBath and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund, for a solutions-oriented conversation on effective community intervention strategies, gun violence in Georgia, where Quavo is from, and the power of art and culture in anti-gun violence advocacy.

During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Quavo -- whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall -- explained that he is working hard against gun violence so that others won't have to suffer the same tragedy that his family has endured since Takeoff's death.

"It could have been both of us gone. I look at this as, me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure everybody's aware that losing my nephew, you could be in the same position," he said. "I think that all of us together is the key and we need help from [Capitol Hill]."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Quavo and his family -- including his sister, Titania Davenport, the mother of Takeoff -- have launched The Rocket Foundation to honor Takeoff's legacy and support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

"The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation's leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities," Quavo said. "Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives."

"He'd most definitely be proud of me. And I just know he won't ever leave my side," the rapper said on GMA. "It's a tough thing knowing that we separated and I won't ever see him on this side of earth again... but I know he's proud of me."

After Quavo met with Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris praised the rapper and Davenport's "call for action" to prevent gun violence.

"Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff's legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence," she captioned a photo posted on Instagram, featuring her and Quavo.

Quavo took to Instagram as well, sharing a photo of himself in front of Capitol Hill and writing, "Do this for the WORLD cuz dis shhh BIGGER THAN ME!"

Patrick Xavier Clark, who was arrested and charged for Takeoff's murder on Dec. 2, 2022, has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge.