Quavo Advocates for Gun Safety After Death of Takeoff: 'It Could've Been Both of Us Gone'

By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 8:28 AM PDT, September 21, 2023

Takeoff was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

Quavo is turning his grief into action. The former Migos rapper joined forces with the Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention.

The cause is a personal one for the GRAMMY-nominated artist, who witnessed the murder of his nephew and groupmate, Takeoff, due to gun violence on Nov. 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The late rapper -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was 28 when he was killed at a bowling alley when an argument led to gunfire

Led by Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, the panel included Rep. Lucy McBath and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund, for a solutions-oriented conversation on effective community intervention strategies, gun violence in Georgia, where Quavo is from, and the power of art and culture in anti-gun violence advocacy.

During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Quavo -- whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall -- explained that he is working hard against gun violence so that others won't have to suffer the same tragedy that his family has endured since Takeoff's death. 

"It could have been both of us gone. I look at this as, me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure everybody's aware that losing my nephew, you could be in the same position," he said. "I think that all of us together is the key and we need help from [Capitol Hill]." 

Quavo and his family -- including his sister, Titania Davenport, the mother of Takeoff -- have launched The Rocket Foundation to honor Takeoff's legacy and support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence. 

"The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation's leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities," Quavo said. "Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives."

"He'd most definitely be proud of me. And I just know he won't ever leave my side," the rapper said on GMA. "It's a tough thing knowing that we separated and I won't ever see him on this side of earth again... but I know he's proud of me."

After Quavo met with Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris praised the rapper and Davenport's "call for action" to prevent gun violence.

"Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff's legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence," she captioned a photo posted on Instagram, featuring her and Quavo.

Quavo Releases Heartbreaking Tribute Track for Takeoff

Quavo took to Instagram as well, sharing a photo of himself in front of Capitol Hill and writing, "Do this for the WORLD cuz dis shhh BIGGER THAN ME!"

Patrick Xavier Clark, who was arrested and charged for Takeoff's murder on Dec. 2, 2022, has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge.

Quavo and former Migos bandmate Offset have paid tribute to Takeoff several times since his death nearly a year ago. 

Two weeks after Takeoff's death, Offset broke his silence and called the tragedy a "nightmare."

"The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," he posted to Instagram.

Offset, only two years older than the close friend he regularly called his cousin, said he had been going to sleep and waking up hoping it was all a dream, but instead, "It's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

The rapper's heartbreaking tribute continued, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."

Offset Speaks Out for First Time Since Takeoff's Death

In April, Offset took to Instagram to reveal a massive back tattoo honoring Takeoff. The tattoo depicts Takeoff in space while wearing a tiger-print coat and a handful of chains around his neck. Offset kept the caption simple but sweet: "Love you 4L & after."

Meanwhile, Quavo released the heartbreaking single, "Without You," in January, just two months after Takeoff was killed.

The rapper shared how he's struggled since Takeoff's death in the emotional lyrics, rapping, "Tears rolling down my eyes. Can't tell you how many times I cried. Days ain't the same without you. I don't know if I'm the same without you. I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me. But I know it don't work that way and I'mma see you again someday."

The Georgia rapper performed the single during the emotional In Memoriam segment at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, where he was joined by the gospel group Maverick City Music. After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.

In June, the duo reunited for a surprise performance to honor their late groupmate with a touching tribute during the BET Awards

Quavo and Offset performed together for the first time since they disbanded their hip-hop trio, Migos, after releasing their fourth and final studio album, Culture III, in 2021. When the awards show returned from a commercial break, a curtain raised on a darkened stage with two shadowed figures emerging: Quavo and Offset, standing before an image of the Space Shuttle. As a recording of Takeoff's verse on the song "Hotel Lobby" began (as recorded by his duo with Quavo, Unc & Phew), the space shuttle took off and the pair launched into the group's biggest hit, "Bad & Boujee."

It was particularly poignant after reports surfaced that the two had a falling out after the album's release, and their relationship became more strained following Takeoff's death.

A week after the performance, Offset -- born Kiari Kendrell Cephus -- took to Instagram Live to share with his followers how the touching tribute to Takeoff came to be. 

"I love all my fans. I love y'all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man," Offset said during the Instagram Live broadcast. "It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours ...We do that 'cause we're some real stars. We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture."

The rapper revealed he and Quavo spent hours working on the BET Awards performance, sacrificing their sleep to ensure that everything from the performance visuals to the stage positioning and the lighting was perfect. 

"It's always gonna be cinematic," he added. "Thank god for that moment. We did it for Take... And you know, when you put the three heads together, it's always gon' be cinematic. It's always gon' be the truth. It's always gon' be Godly. Thank God for that moment. And like I said, RIP to Take. Y'all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That's our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it."

