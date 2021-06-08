It's summer, and it looks like we're actually going to be outside a lot in 2021. That means it's time to stock up on sunglasses to get ready for sunny days out and stylish nights. Good thing one of our favorite eyewear brands, Quay, just extended their BOGO free High Key Summer Sale through June 10.

Shop now to get some of the hottest Quay styles for 50% off when you buy two pairs. (And trust us: You'll find at least two pair to love!) The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering major discounts on select styles of sunglasses starting at $55.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections, acollab with Saweetiethe Chrissy Teigen collections and a collab with H.E.R.) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

