Quay Sale: Get Select Sunglasses for as Low as $39

Published
Shop now to get deep discounts on Quay sunglasses. The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering major discounts on select styles of sunglasses for $39, or save 20% sitewide with the offer code GET20. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. 

Right now, Quay is having a TikTok moment -- it launched acollab with Saweetie and her duet challenge #SayQuayNotKway is getting people to sing along.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded
Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded
Quay
Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded
It would be hard not to feel like a rock star in the Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded shades. 
$85
Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready
Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready
Quay
Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready
These oversized sunglasses demand attention. They feature polarized lenses to reduce glare and the gold lens logo.
$85
Quay x Saweetie No Cap
Quay x Saweetie No Cap
Quay
Quay x Saweetie No Cap
The Quay x Saweetie No Cap have rimless square lenses come in coral pink and fade. 
$65
Totally Buggin
Quay Totally Buggin
Quay
Totally Buggin
These oversized cat-eye sunnies are a throwback to the '90s. They come in tortoise smoke and purple pink. 
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Stop and Stare Twist
quay STOP AND STARE TWIST
Quay
Stop and Stare Twist
Stop and Stare Twist have the sparkle and shine navigators need. They feature a twisted brow bar and glitter lenses to guarantee stops and stares. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Ever After Etched
Quay EVER AFTER ETCHED
Quay
Ever After Etched
These oversized shades come in tortoise or blush. 
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Around the Way
Quay Around the Way
Quay
Around the Way
Oversized, square rimless lenses in a stunning pink mirrored shade with luxe gold details.   
$65
For Keeps
Quay For Keeps
Quay
For Keeps
For Keeps sunnies are a medium-sized square frames in cat eye shape with angled edges.
$55

