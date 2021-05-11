Quay Sale: Get Select Sunglasses for as Low as $39
Shop now to get deep discounts on Quay sunglasses. The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering major discounts on select styles of sunglasses for $39, or save 20% sitewide with the offer code GET20. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Right now, Quay is having a TikTok moment -- it launched acollab with Saweetie and her duet challenge #SayQuayNotKway is getting people to sing along.
@officialsaweetie
Can you get the words right?! Get your @quayaustralia sunnies and rap along with me in the #SayQuayNotKway challenge. #QuayAustralia 😛🔑♬ Fast (Motion) [QUAY Version] - Saweetie
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.
Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
