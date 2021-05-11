Quay Sale: Get Select Sunglasses for as Low as $39

Shop now to get deep discounts on Quay sunglasses. The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering major discounts on select styles of sunglasses for $39, or save 20% sitewide with the offer code GET20. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Right now, Quay is having a TikTok moment -- it launched acollab with Saweetie and her duet challenge #SayQuayNotKway is getting people to sing along.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded Quay Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded It would be hard not to feel like a rock star in the Quay x Saweetie Harper Studded shades. $85 Buy Now

Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready Quay Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready These oversized sunglasses demand attention. They feature polarized lenses to reduce glare and the gold lens logo. $85 Buy Now

Quay x Saweetie No Cap Quay Quay x Saweetie No Cap The Quay x Saweetie No Cap have rimless square lenses come in coral pink and fade. $65 Buy Now

Totally Buggin Quay Totally Buggin These oversized cat-eye sunnies are a throwback to the '90s. They come in tortoise smoke and purple pink. $39 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Stop and Stare Twist Quay Stop and Stare Twist Stop and Stare Twist have the sparkle and shine navigators need. They feature a twisted brow bar and glitter lenses to guarantee stops and stares. $39 (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Ever After Etched Quay Ever After Etched These oversized shades come in tortoise or blush. $39 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Around the Way Quay Around the Way Oversized, square rimless lenses in a stunning pink mirrored shade with luxe gold details. $65 Buy Now

For Keeps Quay For Keeps For Keeps sunnies are a medium-sized square frames in cat eye shape with angled edges. $55 Buy now

