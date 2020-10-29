Shopping

Quay Sale: Select Styles for $31 at the Halloween Sale

Published
Quay sunglasses sale 1280
Quay

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a Halloween 'See The Boo' Sale -- Select styles of Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses for $31.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections)-- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

You can get these Square frame  blue light glasses for just $31.

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

Hold Please
Quay
Hold Please Quay
Quay
Hold Please
Quay

These Quay Sunglasses features a gold metal frame with a glitter rim and mirrored lenses.

REGULARLY $65

Mod Star
Quay
Mod Star Quay
Quay
Mod Star
Quay

These Quay Mod Star sunglasses are the perfect sunnies for a vintage inspired look.

Stop and Stare
Quay
Stop and Stare Quay
Quay
Stop and Stare
Quay

These Quay Stop and Stare Sunglasses will make people Stop and Stare. These sunglasses are crafted with a gold metal frame and are guaranteed to turn heads.

Noosa
Quay
Noosa Quay
Quay
Noosa
Quay

These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame.

All Nighter
Quay
All Nighter Quay
Quay
All Nighter
Quay

Rock these stylish cat eye Quay All Nighter Blue Light Glasses while you work. Injected with Blue Light Technology, these frames are perfect to protect your eyes.

After Hours
Quay
Quay After Hours
Quay
After Hours
Quay

These Quay After Hours sunglasses have winged square frames come in seven different colors and lens colors.  

Polarized Noosa
Quay
Quay Polarized Noosa
Quay
Polarized Noosa
Quay

The Quay Noosa sunglasses are cat-eye frames with polarized lenses.

High Key
Quay
High Key Quay
Quay
High Key
Quay

These Quay High Key black aviator sunglasses are crafted with metal frames. Wear these Quay Black Aviator to complete a costume or on a vacation.

REGULARLY $65

Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished
Quay
Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo

The Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished sunglasses are back in stock.  The Icy Embellished sunnys are square shape and you can opt for a clean frame or with a stud embellishments on the brow.

Ever After Etched
Quay
Quay Ever After Etched
Quay
Ever After Etched
Quay

The Quay Ever After Etched features a textured, scallop brow frame details and metal arms. The Ever After Etched comes in three different colors.

Eclectic
Quay
Quay Eclectic
Quay
Eclectic
Quay

Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. 

REGULARLY $60

High Key Customizable
Quay
Quay High Key Customizable
Quay
High Key Customizable
Quay

These Quay High Key Customizable sunglasses lets you choose your frame, lens and size so that your shades are perfectly fit for your personality.

Prove It
Quay
Prove It
Quay
Prove It
Quay

A chic set of cat eye sunglasses with rectangular corner details.

Jezabell
Quay
Jezabell
Quay
Jezabell
Quay

A cool oversized pair of classic round sunglasses with minimal frames.

REGULARLY $60

 

