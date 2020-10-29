Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a Halloween 'See The Boo' Sale -- Select styles of Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses for $31.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections)-- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

You can get these Square frame blue light glasses for just $31.

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

Hold Please Quay Quay Hold Please Quay These Quay Sunglasses features a gold metal frame with a glitter rim and mirrored lenses. REGULARLY $65 $31 at Quay

Mod Star Quay Quay Mod Star Quay These Quay Mod Star sunglasses are the perfect sunnies for a vintage inspired look. $31 at Quay

Stop and Stare Quay Quay Stop and Stare Quay These Quay Stop and Stare Sunglasses will make people Stop and Stare. These sunglasses are crafted with a gold metal frame and are guaranteed to turn heads. $31 at Quay

Noosa Quay Quay Noosa Quay These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame. $31 at Quay

All Nighter Quay Quay All Nighter Quay Rock these stylish cat eye Quay All Nighter Blue Light Glasses while you work. Injected with Blue Light Technology, these frames are perfect to protect your eyes. $31 at Quay

After Hours Quay Quay After Hours Quay These Quay After Hours sunglasses have winged square frames come in seven different colors and lens colors. $55 at Quay

Polarized Noosa Quay Quay Polarized Noosa Quay The Quay Noosa sunglasses are cat-eye frames with polarized lenses. $65 at Quay

High Key Quay Quay High Key Quay These Quay High Key black aviator sunglasses are crafted with metal frames. Wear these Quay Black Aviator to complete a costume or on a vacation. REGULARLY $65 $31 at Quay

Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo Quay Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo The Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished sunglasses are back in stock. The Icy Embellished sunnys are square shape and you can opt for a clean frame or with a stud embellishments on the brow. $65 at Quay

Ever After Etched Quay Quay Ever After Etched Quay The Quay Ever After Etched features a textured, scallop brow frame details and metal arms. The Ever After Etched comes in three different colors. $55 at Quay

Eclectic Quay Quay Eclectic Quay Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. REGULARLY $60 $29 at Quay

High Key Customizable Quay Quay High Key Customizable Quay These Quay High Key Customizable sunglasses lets you choose your frame, lens and size so that your shades are perfectly fit for your personality. $69 at Quay

Prove It Quay Quay Prove It Quay A chic set of cat eye sunglasses with rectangular corner details. $65 at Quay

Jezabell Quay Quay Jezabell Quay A cool oversized pair of classic round sunglasses with minimal frames. REGULARLY $60 $39 at Quay

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

193 Best Gifts of 2020 from Amazon - Best Holiday Gift Ideas for 2020

Holiday Gifts $50 and Under

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Quay x Lizzo: Buy One, Get One Free Sunglasses and Blue Light Glasses

Save Up to 55% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Sale from Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban & More

Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Best Vote Merch 2020: Clothing, Jewelry, Face Masks, Hats, Pins and More

The Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses and Wallets at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

Felix Gray: Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More

The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Holiday Dash

Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Sitewide and an Extra 15% Off Back to College

The Best Marc Jacobs Fashion Deals On Sale for Prime Day 2020

DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free -- Sunglasses and Blue Light

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Nearly 50% Off at the Amazon Sale