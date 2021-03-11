Quay Sale: Select Styles for $39 at the Freakin' Weekend Sale
Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a Freakin' Weekend Sale where you can get select styles of sunglasses for $39 or 3 for $99 with the offer code FRAMEUP.
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.
Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.
You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
