Quay Sale: Select Styles for $39 at the Freakin' Weekend Sale

Published
Quay

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a Freakin' Weekend Sale where you can get select styles of sunglasses for $39 or 3 for $99 with the offer code FRAMEUP.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

Quay After Hours
Quay After Hours
Quay
Quay After Hours
The slight wing to square frames gives these sunnies a fabulous edge. 
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65)
Sweet Dreams
Quay Sweet Dreams
Quay
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams feature a classic square frame with with a gold metal brow bar for a luxe feel. 
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $55)
Level Up
Quay Level Up
Quay
Level Up
Level Up are bold frames that feature sharp lines and a luxe-layered metal brow bar to make you look and feel like VIP.
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65)
Around the Way
Quay Around the Way
Quay
Around the Way
Oversized, square rimless lenses in a stunning pink mirrored shade with luxe gold details.   
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65)
For Keeps
Quay For Keeps
Quay
For Keeps
For Keeps sunnies are a medium-sized square frames in cat eye shape with angled edges.
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $55)
Noosa
Quay Noosa Sunglasses
Quay
Noosa
Noosa modern cat eye frames are flattering with the right amount of coverage.     
$39 OR 3 FOR $99 WITH CODE FRAMEUP
High Key Navigator
Quay High Key Navigator
Quay
High Key Navigator
The High Key Navigator sunglasses feature an oversized frame with a square aviator shape.
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65)
High Key Rivet
High Key Rivet
Quay
High Key Rivet
These shades are oversized aviators with flat lenses and triangle notches that feature a two-toned frame and textured brow bar.
$39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65)

