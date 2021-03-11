Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a Freakin' Weekend Sale where you can get select styles of sunglasses for $39 or 3 for $99 with the offer code FRAMEUP.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand (like the Quay x Lizzo collections) -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

Quay also features prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist and have your Rx put in.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

Quay After Hours Quay Quay After Hours The slight wing to square frames gives these sunnies a fabulous edge. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Sweet Dreams Quay Sweet Dreams Sweet Dreams feature a classic square frame with with a gold metal brow bar for a luxe feel. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

Level Up Quay Level Up Level Up are bold frames that feature sharp lines and a luxe-layered metal brow bar to make you look and feel like VIP. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Around the Way Quay Around the Way Oversized, square rimless lenses in a stunning pink mirrored shade with luxe gold details. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

For Keeps Quay For Keeps For Keeps sunnies are a medium-sized square frames in cat eye shape with angled edges. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

Noosa Quay Noosa Noosa modern cat eye frames are flattering with the right amount of coverage. $39 OR 3 FOR $99 WITH CODE FRAMEUP Buy now

High Key Navigator Quay High Key Navigator The High Key Navigator sunglasses feature an oversized frame with a square aviator shape. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

High Key Rivet Quay High Key Rivet These shades are oversized aviators with flat lenses and triangle notches that feature a two-toned frame and textured brow bar. $39 WITH CODE FRAMEUP (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

