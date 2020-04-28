Quay Sale: Shop Select Sunglasses for $25 -- Including Chrissy Teigen and J.Lo Collections
Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering select sunglasses for only $25 for a limited time.
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators and bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. Plus, you can also score blue light glasses for only $25, too, to wear while you're constantly staring at the screen at home.
In addition, save 15% off on two or more frames when you use the code LUCKY15 at checkout. Note, this deal cannot be combined with another discount.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
We love this sharply shaped pair with gradient lenses.
Gorgeous, oversized, rounded square frames from the Chrissy Teigen collection.
Protect your eyes from your screen while endlessly scrolling in these super chic clear blue light specs.
Can you expect anything but statement-making shades from J.Lo? This bright shield style from the star's collection is simply stunning.
Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
