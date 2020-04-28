Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is offering select sunglasses for only $25 for a limited time.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators and bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. Plus, you can also score blue light glasses for only $25, too, to wear while you're constantly staring at the screen at home.

In addition, save 15% off on two or more frames when you use the code LUCKY15 at checkout. Note, this deal cannot be combined with another discount.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.

OTL II Quay Quay OTL II Quay These flat-top sunnies are a Quay staple. REGULARLY $65 $25 at Quay

Don't @ Me Quay Quay Don't @ Me Quay We love this sharply shaped pair with gradient lenses. REGULARLY $65 $25 at Quay

Gold Dust Quay x Chrissy Quay Gold Dust Quay x Chrissy Gorgeous, oversized, rounded square frames from the Chrissy Teigen collection. REGULARLY $60 $25 at Quay

Rumours Quay x Chrissy Quay Rumours Quay x Chrissy Protect your eyes from your screen while endlessly scrolling in these super chic clear blue light specs. REGULARLY $60 $25 at Quay

Empire Quay x J.Lo Quay Empire Quay x J.Lo Can you expect anything but statement-making shades from J.Lo? This bright shield style from the star's collection is simply stunning. REGULARLY $65 $25 at Quay

El Dinero Quay x J.Lo Quay El Dinero Quay x J.Lo Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer. REGULARLY $60 $25 at Quay

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

