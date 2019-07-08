'Queer Eye' Drops Emotional Season 4 Trailer: Watch!

The Fab Five are back in Kansas City.

Netflix dropped the trailer for Queer Eye's highly anticipated fourth season on Monday, and it's sure to be every bit as tear-filled and heartwarming as the show's past three seasons. Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) are reunited and back to giving life-changing makeovers in Kansas City, Missouri, introducing us to a whole new group of deserving people in need of some help to jump-start their lives.

The preview includes one woman who is Van Ness' high school orchestra teacher, and one man who says he's never spoken to a gay person before.

"Try not to cry," Van Ness tells cameras at one point. "Try not to lose it."

Queer Eye season four launches on Netflix July 19.

Meanwhile, Queer Eye's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Netflix announced last month that the show had been picked up for two more seasons and that the fifth season will take place in Philadelphia. Queer Eye season five is set to debut in 2020.

ET recently spoke to Porowski at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride event in New York City, where he talked about the cast's cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Porowski revealed that he actually auditioned for a part in Swift's music video for "Blank Space," but didn't end up nabbing the role as a waiter.

Watch the video below to see him explain why:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Dishes on Upcoming Japan Episodes (Exclusive)

'Queer Eye' Hero Jess Guilbeaux Is 'Overwhelmed With Emotion' by Reaction to Her Makeover (Exclusive)

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Surprising Fans Will Make Your Day (Exclusive)

Related Gallery