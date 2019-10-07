Queer Eye goes international in an all-new special season!

The four-episode season, Queer Eye: We're in Japan, debuts on Nov. 1, and already we have all the feels.

The Fab Five -- Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- are all back and better than ever as they help mentor a variety of people of different genders and sexual orientations, ranging in age from 23 to 57.

The boys will be joined by model and actress Kiko Mizuhara and comedian Naomi Watanabe in each episode as they are guided through the country while guiding their guests through their transformations.

In a new trailer for the special season, we see the experts working with their guests and even speaking some Japanese.

"I cannot wait to roll up our gorgeous little gay sleeves and get this ball rolling," Jonathan says.

Each guest is dealing with their own internal struggle. One man, Kan, is described as "struggling to live his truth as a proud, out gay man."

In one sweet moment, Jonathan says, "By you living in your truth, you make it possible for other people to live their truth."

Queer Eye: We're in Japan premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix.

