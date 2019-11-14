Makeover madness hits Big City Greens when brothers Chris and Shane Houghton’s animated comedy returns to the Disney Channel for season two.

The series, which follows the mischievous and optimistic Cricket Green, who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family, welcomes Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness as a confident hair stylist who helps boost the 10-year-old's confidence with an unexpected new look.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek of Van Ness’ animated debut, which captures all of the host’s personality and style.

“You call yourself hairstylists? I will take the boy,” he says as he pushes the others aside to take over a much-needed makeover for Cricket, who’s just landed a role in Big Coffee’s new TV commercial.

“You’re really going to help me?” Cricket nervously asks.

“Yes, child. And I’ll do it free of charge. For you shall be my greatest challenge yet,” the overly confident hairstylist responds.

“In a situation this dire, who better to save the day than Jonathan Van Ness?” Shane tells ET, while Chris adds that “working with Jonathan Van Ness was nothing short of fabulous. Jonathan exudes positivity and fun. We're so happy he was able to visit Big City but so sorry that Cricket yelled in his face.”

In fact, Van Ness is just one of many stars to make an appearance on the animated series. The season premiere also includes Thomas Middleditch as director Donny Tinselton, while Anna Akana (Stitchers) returns as café barista Gloria. “The first episode of season two has too much star power!” Shane says. “Thomas Middleditch had us absolutely dying as aging film director Donny Tinselton. He gave us so many funny takes and lines of improv that we had a really hard time cutting the episode down to length.”

This season also features Alfred Molina, Christopher Lloyd, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Lawless, Ed Begley Jr., Parks and Recreation actor Jim O’Heir, Disney stars Candace Kozak and Jason Maybaum, YouTube sensation SungWon Cho and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri.

Landing Oteri as Gwendolyn Zapp, the completely insane CEO of BigTech, was a “dream come true,” says Chris, who, along with his brother, were big fans of SNL growing up. “Cheri Oteri is a powerhouse. We originally wrote her character of Gwendolyn Zapp as a one-off appearance, but after Cheri came in to record, we had such a fun time with her that we just had to keep bringing Gwendolyn back in the show,” Shane reveals.

Season two of Big City Greens debuts Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The series will also air every Saturday night beginning Nov. 16, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

