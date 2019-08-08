Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has lost his beloved cat, Bug.

The 32-year-old Netflix standout took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn the shocking and tragic loss.

“*Sensitivity Warning*,” he began the post, which featured a photo of him with Bug. “At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away. I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you.”

Van Ness added that any fans or friends who might see him in the near future might not witness his “typical happy self.”

“And that’s okay,” he noted. “Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

Van Ness has another cat named Larry and would often feature Bug and Larry doing a comical weather show on Instagram Stories.

The skincare and hair expert’s Queer Eye co-stars, Antoni Porowski and Tan France, both commented on the post, telling Van Ness they loved him. He also received an outpouring of support from stars like Lily Aldridge, Katie Couric, Tatiana Maslany, Michelle Kwan, and Gus Kenworthy.

For more from stars who've recently lost their pets, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Precious New Puppy in Miami After Dog Waldo's Death

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos in Honor of Late Dog Waldo: 'R.I.P. Angel'

Where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Stands as They Mourn Their Dog (Exclusive)

Related Gallery