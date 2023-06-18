Quincy Jones Rushed to Hospital Following Food Reaction

Quincy Jones has been released from the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

Jones' rep tells TMZ that the 90-year-old music producer had a bad reaction to some food he ate, and out of an abundance of caution called 911 for help.

Paramedics arrived at Jones' Los Angeles home Saturday afternoon and transported him to the emergency room to get checked out. Per the outlet, Jones was cleared by doctors soon after, and was released from the hospital.

His rep noted to TMZ that Jones never lost consciousness and was in "great spirits" despite the scary incident.

ET has reached out to Jones' rep for comment.

Jones turned 90 in March. Ahead of the milestone moment, stars gushed to ET about Jones' epic career and the impact he's made on the music industry.

"He is a blueprint of this industry!" Jennifer Hudson said, with Ludacris agreeing, "Everyone in the music industry looks up to Quincy Jones. It's that simple."

Meanwhile, Chaka Khan called Jones "the best that there ever was in his field."

"Everybody who ever is around Quincy Jones says the same thing, that there's a light about him," Oprah Winfrey told ET, adding in a 1996 interview that Jones "stole my heart when we did The Color Purple."

Steven Spielberg noted that 28-time GRAMMY winner has "worn many, many hats" throughout his career.

"I think Quincy Jones knows more people, more significant people who have changed the world, than anybody I have ever met," Spielberg said.

It's safe to say Rashida Jones is a fan too, as the 90-year-old is the actress' dad. "He is very supportive of anything that I decided to do," the younger Jones told ET in 2005.

As for his own legacy, Jones told ET in 1990 that, since he doesn't "have a clue" what that will be, he's "just going to keep on doing my thing and hope that it will mean something to somebody."

