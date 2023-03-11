Saturday Night Live's season 48 just announced the latest comedy powerhouse they've tapped to host the celebrated sketch comedy series: Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson! The acclaimed comedic actress is set to host April 1.

This season, the new cast has looked quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after a surprising exodus of long-time cast members -- including veteran castmember Cecily Strong, who departed the show mid-season during the last episode of 2022. However, the new group have been coming together for a strong series of episodes over the past few months.

Check out the full list of the hosts and musical guests who have lent their talent to Season 48, and who are set to take the stage in the weeks to come. Check back as the season progresses, as the list will be updated regularly as new hosts and musical guests are announced.

SNL Episode 1 -- Oct. 1, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosted the season 48 debut -- and appeared in the "cold open" sketch, which is rare for a first-time host -- while Kendrick Lamar hit the stage as a musical guest.



SNLEpisode 2 -- Oct. 8, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Celebrated Irish actor Brendan Gleeson made his SNL debut and was joined in his monologue by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Willow served as the night's musical guest.



SNL Episode 3 -- Oct. 15, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty, making her debut as an SNL host, and her triumphant return as a musical guest.



SNL Episode 4 -- Oct. 29, 2022

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After previously serving as a musical guest, Jack Harlow took the stage for SNL's Halloween episode, and, like Megan Thee Stallion, also performed.



SNL Episode 5 -- Nov. 5, 2022

Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank

Comedian and Oscars co-host Amy Schumer took the reins in her third go as host. Meanwhile, she was joined by Steve Lacy as the night's musical guest.



SNL Episode 6 -- Nov. 12, 2022

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Stand-up comic and returning host Dave Chappelle took the stage once again, alongside the night's musical guest, hip hop duo Black Star.



SNL Episode 7 -- Dec. 3, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Keke Palmer will be making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and will be joined by musical guest SZA.



SNL Episode 8 -- Dec. 10, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short will return to their familiar old stomping grounds as joint co-hosts, and will be joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.



SNL Episode 9 -- Dec. 17, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Elvis star and potential Oscar contender Austin Butler will be basking in the spotlight in his hosting debut. Meanwhile, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were originally set to serve as musical guests. However, the band’s guitarist, Nick Zinner, has been battling pneumonia, and they were forced to pull out. In their place, Lizzo stepped up to serve as musical guest. This will mark Lizzo's second time as musical guest in 2022, after she performed and also hosted SNL back in April.



SNL Episode 10 -- Jan. 21, 2023

Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

For the show's first episode of the new year, SNL tapped White Lotus star, and queen of deadpan, Aubrey Plaza to host. She'll be joined by musical guest Sam Smith, who will be returning to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time.



SNL Episode 11 -- Jan. 28, 2023

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Creed and Black Panther star will be making his SNL hosting debut, alongside first-time musical guest Lil Baby -- who previously made an uncredited appearance during an episode back in 2019.



SNL Episode 12 -- Feb. 4, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Pedro Pascal, who stars in the HBO drama The Last of Us and Disney+'s The Mandalorian, will make his SNL hosting debut, alongside musical guest Coldplay. The British band will perform for the seventh time.



SNL Episode 13 -- Feb. 25, 2023

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Woody Harrelson, who next been seen as CIA officer E. Howard Hunt in the HBO limited series White House Plumbers, will join the five-timers club when he returns to Studio 8H. Jack White will be the musical guest, with the singer also making his fifth appearance on the show -- once with The White Stripes and three previous times solo.



SNL Episode 14 -- Mar. 4, 2023

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

NFL star Travis Kelce -- hot off his Super Bowl LVII victory -- will be making his SNL debut, making him the first athlete to host since J.J. Watts took on the challenge in Feb. 2020. Kelce will be joined by first-time musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.



SNL Episode 15 -- Mar. 11, 2023

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to take the Studio 8H stage as a first time host, and will be joined by musical guest The 1975. This makes the band's second turn as SNL musical guests.



SNL Episode 16 -- Apr. 1, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson -- who has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award just in the past few months -- is set tom make her Saturday Night Live debut, alongside musical guest Lil Yachty.

Saturday Night Live airs lives, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

