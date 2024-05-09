Will Lucifer be the next show to jump on the recap podcast trend? According to star Rachael Harris, it's a definite possibility.

"I just texted Tom Ellis the other day about the fact that Suits is doing their rewatch podcast," Harris told ET's Deidre Behar at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy, Mother of the Bride, on Wednesday. "I said, 'Tom, let's do a rewatch Lucifer podcast!'"

According to Harris, Ellis is considering the idea -- he and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer just welcomed their first child together in November, so he's a little busy at the moment.

"I would love to have Tom, D.B. [Woodside], any of them. Anybody to do that show with," she said of the possible podcast. "I mean, like, we would all be amazing."

Lucifer co-stars Tom Ellis and Rachael Harris during a May 2019 appearance on 'Busy Tonight.' - Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Harris was inspired by the Suits idea, in part because she appeared on 27 episodes of the hit legal drama as Sheila Sazs, the wife of Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman.

The actress said she's currently "manifesting" a role in the upcoming spinoff series, Suits L.A.

"I think Louis and I need to move to Los Angeles. Maybe somebody has a bad allergy, they can't be around mold anymore in New York and they need to go to a dryer climate," she pitched. "I just want them to be a huge success first and then let me, like, cameo on it."

Rick Hoffman and Rachael Harris on 'Suits.' - USA

Harris got to travel even farther than Los Angeles for her role in Mother of the Bride, which was filmed primarily in Phuket, Thailand. The movie stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt and Chad Michael Murray, and Harris said she had a blast making the funny, heartfelt film.

"Filming it was such a dream -- to go to Thailand, and to be with this incredible cast," she raved. "It was great for me to watch it [at the premiere], because I felt like I've fallen in love with this film. I fell in love watching it and got to be in it!"

Mother of the Bride is streaming now on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: