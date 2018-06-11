Rachel Bloom Claps Back to Neil Patrick Harris’ Tony Awards Diss: ‘We’ve Met Numerous Times’

Well that’s… awkward.

Neil Patrick Harris decided to live tweet the Tony Awards, and it didn’t go particularly well. The theater star and former Tonys host seemingly shaded Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star, Rachel Bloom, on Sunday night in one tweet.

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…” he wrote.

Bloom quickly clapped back, replying, “I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.”

Fans quickly replied to the uncomfortable exchange with How I Met Your Mother GIFs and funny commentary.

“I assume this exchange will be adapted into a Tony-winning musical. Hedwig and the Angry Ex-Girlfriend,” one wrote.

Another shared a photo of Bloom’s 2012 guest role on How I Met Your Mother where NPH was in the same frame, writing, “Big yikes.”

Harris seemingly tried to recover, replying to the tweet, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?” At the time of publication, Bloom had not responded.

Coincidentally, earlier in the evening, Bloom had a much friendlier Twitter exchange with another HIMYM co-star, Jason Segel. Segel tweeted the CW star to let her know that his sister had actually designer her Stephen Sondheim T-shirt, which she wore to the annual show.

“My sister Alison made this shirt. Real proud of her. It looks fantastic! I hope you are having a blast at the awards,” Segel wrote, to which Bloom replied, “Oh no way! She’s the best.”

Bloom wasn’t the only star Harris dissed on Sunday. It appears the Tony winner wasn’t pleased that Bruce Springsteen won a special Tony for his show, Springsteen on Broadway.

“How was @thealexnewell not nominated for a Tony? @springsteen won, and he uses teleprompters. I don’t get the logic…#livetweetingtheTonys,” Harris wrote.

