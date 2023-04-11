Jason Ralph is spilling all the tea about working alongside his wife, Rachel Brosnahan, on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

ET spoke to Ralph at the premiere of the show's fifth and final season, where he said he feels "lucky" to be there while his wife does her thing.

"She's just the best, and I just feel very lucky to have gotten to be kind of like a fly on the wall," Ralph gushed of his wife, who plays the titular character on the beloved Prime Video series. "Who gets to see the person that they're married to, and love, command a set like that, and be a leader?"

He continued, "Being the lead of a show is like a really, really difficult job, and she does it with such grace and humility, and there she is and so beautiful -- it was the best time. I felt very lucky to be there."

When ET spoke to Brosnahan earlier this month at Paleyfest, she revealed that she was "intimidated" by filming with The Magicians actor, ten years after they first worked together on I'm Obsessed With You.

"It was all the things," Brosnahan said of having her husband of seven years on the show as a series regular for season 5. "I was so intimidated because we haven't worked together since we met, ten years ago I guess now, so I was really nervous for him to actually see me doing this up close, and come into my world, but it was amazing."

She continued, "When we were shooting the show, we spend more time with our crew and with the cast than we do with our families sometimes, so, it was amazing to have him on. Amy's [Sherman-Palladino] been obsessed with him since season one, so it was really fun to get to see what she envisioned for that character."

Ralph first joined the show in season four as Mike Carr, and while the pair adore each other in real life, on the show, they go at each other's throats a bit, as for what that was like, Brosnahan joked, "It was therapy."

"We got to be so mean to each other at work and call it a job," she quipped. "We had a lot of fun."

When it comes to what Ralph was able to say about the show's last season and any potential spin-offs, he joked, "Carr and Co." is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel spin-off slated for production.

"Well, I've heard a lot about Mike Carr and Company, is the new spinoff," he quipped. "So, Carr and Co."

On a more serious note, Ralph had nothing but praise for the entire cast, who said could each get their own series or movie once the show wraps.

"Every character is perfect on this show," Ralph said. "You know what? There's probably like, 900 characters on the show? We've got TV for the rest of our lives."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns Friday, April 14 with the first three episodes on Prime Video, followed by the remaining six episodes dropping weekly.

