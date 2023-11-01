You're never fully dressed without a few key fashion staples -- and tools to keep them fresh -- according to designer Rachel Zoe.

The Box of Style CEO, 52, worked as a celebrity stylist in the early 2000s with A-listers like Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Kate Beckinsale, Demi Moore, Eva Mendes, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, and Nicole Richie, and now she's telling ET her secrets for nailing the perfect get-ups.

"In my whole styling career, I would never let a client go out into the public or on a red carpet with clothes that were wrinkled. It's my number one pet peeve. Wrinkles are something that can ruin even the best looks," she spills.

To combat this, Zoe makes sure to use the Nori Press x Rachel Zoe co-branded steamer before heading out the door.

"As a forever stylist, I'm always looking for tools that make getting dressed a little easier, and this little black steamer adds that little bit of glamour to the process," she says.

Additional items the Style A to Zoe author relies on: "Everyone should have an extra lamp or ring light when getting ready. Sometimes it’s hard to see in your bedroom lighting, so I find a bright light is helpful in making sure nothing is wrinkled or creased."

She adds, "A full-length mirror, a lint brush, and double-sided tape are also essential to make sure your outfit looks flawless from head-to-toe."

Once your wardrobe pieces look their absolute best, it's time to pick out what to wear.

"Always stay true to your own style. … Interpret trends for yourself and how it works in your life. … Wear what makes you feel the most confident," the fashion expert suggests.

And if you need some extra inspiration, Zoe recommends amping up your basic essentials with bold accessories.

"Start with a classic staple. Whether it's your favorite worn-in denim, or a go-to little black dress, starting with what you know looks good and suits you allows you to then be a little creative. Add a jacket, layer a bunch of jewelry, or switch up your shoes or handbag. Remember fashion is meant to be fun. Don't follow the rules!"

When it comes to her own style choices, Zoe follows the exact same motto.

"I'm a creature of habit. I know what I love and rarely buy into trends. I believe in investing in quality pieces that I truly love that will stand the test of time. That being said, I always look forward to an amazing new coat that I can wear on repeat or a classic new suit that I can mix and match and style a hundred different ways."

