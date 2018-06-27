Rachel Zoe Talks Becca Kufrin's Breakup With Arie Luyendyk Jr. After Being on Their First 'Bachelor' Date

Rachel Zoe was "shocked" by the brutal season finale of The Bachelor.

The celebrity stylist-turned-designer was there for Becca Kufrin's first date with Arie Luyendyk Jr., dressing Kufrin in a number of looks from her latest collection. Luyendyk ended up buying five of them for Kufrin, and Zoe told ET at the time that she couldn't have been more impressed by the "Pretty Woman moment" -- their instant connection.

Months later, fans watched Luyendyk end his engagement to Kufrin in a devastating unedited breakup, so he could pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Kufrin went on to become The Bachelorette, but fans are still talking about it -- and Zoe couldn't help but weigh in during her Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"On her first date, I styled her in like, 10 different Rachel Zoe Collection looks. She was so lovely. It was their big date," she said. "She was a sweetheart."

"Were you surprised she got dumped?" Cohen asked.

"Yes, I actually really was surprised!" Zoe revealed. "Shocked."

Things appear to have gone better for Kufrin as the Bachelorette, as she already revealed she got engaged on the show -- and told ET that she ended up falling in love with two men.

"[I love] so many things [about my fiance]," Kufrin dished. "Just that he put up with me through the entire journey."

"It feels so different because the relationship and the guy is different. And this time, it feels better suited for me, it's like this better fit for me and what I need in my life," she said of how her mystery fiance compares to Luyendyk. "And I am willing to do anything it takes to make it work to support my partner."

"I was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that. So we'll have each other's backs through the time where we have to stay private. And then we'll continue that and share it with the world," she insisted.

"I better [marry him]," she joked. "He better marry me."

